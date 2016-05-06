'Battlefield 1' Will Take Place In WWI, Arrives October 21

The week started off with Activision and Infinity Ward announcing the latest Call of Duty title, and now it’s time for their rivals at EA and DICE to show off the latest Battlefield installment.

Confirming early rumors, the new game, titled Battlefield 1, will take place in the past--specifically, World War I. The trailer featured a montage of horse cavalry charges, trench warfare, aerial dogfights, devastating tanks and giant blimps.

DICE design director Lars Gustavvson and senior producer Aleks Grondal mentioned more details about the new game. Grondal explained that the game’s title reflected on World War I as the genesis of “All-Out War” in the modern era. Battlefield 1 will take you to various locations such as the Italian Alps, the Western Front and the deserts of Saudi Arabia.

Name Battlefield 1 Type First-Person Shooter Developer DICE Publisher Electronic Arts Release Date October 21, 2016 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

In terms of vehicles, you’ll have a variety of to choose from, including biplanes and tanks. However, Grondal also teased that you’ll be able to ride horses in combat. For the single-player campaign, the story will follow various characters throughout the war to provide multiple perspectives on the massive conflict.

The wait won’t be long for fans of the series. The game comes out later this year, on October 21.

