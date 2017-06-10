Bioware Teases New Game Called 'Anthem'

Mass Effect developer Bioware is back and it’s showing a brand new game at EA Play, which essentially kicks off E3 here in Los Angeles today.



The studio teased Anthem, which seems to show an alien setting. The very short trailer features humans hiding behind a wall and preparing for combat with a new suit of armor. The area beyond the wall seems to have some potentially hostile creatures.

A new game is exciting, but more so when it’s coming from Bioware. We’ll see more of it at the Xbox briefing on Sunday.