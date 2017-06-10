Trending

Bioware Teases New Game Called 'Anthem'

By E3 

Mass Effect developer Bioware is back and it’s showing a brand new game at EA Play, which essentially kicks off E3 here in Los Angeles today.

The studio teased Anthem, which seems to show an alien setting. The very short trailer features humans hiding behind a wall and preparing for combat with a new suit of armor. The area beyond the wall seems to have some potentially hostile creatures.

A new game is exciting, but more so when it’s coming from Bioware. We’ll see more of it at the Xbox briefing on Sunday.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • coolitic 10 June 2017 23:06
    The "new" Bioware has been making mostly bad games so far and has lost a lot of respect from former fans.

    I suspect that this will probably be their last chance to redeem themselves.
    Reply
  • Silverbear 11 June 2017 00:57
    "A new game is exciting, but more so when it’s coming from Bioware." That was true about 10 years ago, they haven't made a good game since Dragon Age Origins. EA has completely ruined Bioware.
    Reply
  • falchard 11 June 2017 01:16
    Let's be honest. The setting is the United States post wall construction.
    Reply
  • chicofehr 11 June 2017 11:14
    Good story with KOTOR/DA gameplay and I'm in but that was before EA took them over so I'll pass.
    Reply
  • hwlr77 11 June 2017 13:50
    Bioware use to be my favorite developer. sad to say, i just have no faith in them anymore.
    Reply
  • falchard 11 June 2017 20:13
    The reason I am not too interested in current Bioware titles is that the developers are apathetic to the previous audience for their games as seen in Andromeda.
    Reply
  • blppt 12 June 2017 01:50
    "Bioware use to be my favorite developer. sad to say, i just have no faith in them anymore."

    With good reason---the actual "Bioware" people responsible for that golden era are mostly long gone

    EAWare
    Reply
  • gio2vanni86 12 June 2017 06:39
    New IP's tend to be really great buys if you don't look at it from the perspective that its EA/bioware. I'm quite interested in it regardless.
    Reply