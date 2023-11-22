Intel Evo Laptop Savings: Play, Work, Create

Laptops are everywhere this time of year, and it can be hard to know exactly which machine will best suit your needs. That’s where the Intel Evo platform comes in.

Any machine with the Intel Evo badge has been thoroughly vetted by Intel themselves to meet key standards of performance, endurance, and style. You can be confident these guys can do it all.

An Intel Evo laptop will be using one of the latest generation of Intel processors.

You can also be sure of getting a Full HD bright display, at least 9.5 hours of battery life, and a whole host of other features like USB-C connectivity, instant waking and biometric security.

The later models even feature Intel Unison tech, so you can sync your laptop with your Android or iOS smartphone and seamlessly explore photo libraries, chat on WhatsApp and run all sorts of other tasks you’d normally do on your phone.

From gamers to grandmas, home makers to home workers, Intel Evo have a reassuringly premium machine for everyone. And right now they’re even better value than usual.

Here are some of the best bargains this Black Friday.

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell XPS 13

Dell is the original luxury laptop brand and one of the first to feature the sleek, machined looks we’ve come to know and love today. The XPS 13 is exceptionally slim and light, but a powerful performer, meeting and exceeding the Intel Evo specs in a sleek, chrome package.

You can pick up this gem for just $599.99 (was $799.99).



It’s powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 CPU, with 8 GB of RAM and Intel Iris® Xe Graphics running the 13.4” FHD+ Display. For storage you have a 256 GB SSD, and you can expect up to 12 hours of battery life from a single charge.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

HP Touchscreen

HP machines are always reliable workhorses, and this is no exception. At 15.6” the screen’s a bright, generous affair. Plus it’s a touchscreen, so you can navigate with a swiping finger as well as the usual mouse and keyboard. It’s not a bad looker, either.

A bargain at $549.99 (normally this machine goes for $799.99)

The HP ups the ante with a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, plus Intel Iris® Xe Graphics, 512 GB of SSD storage and 16 GB of RAM. That 15.6” FHD Touchscreen Display is marvelous to behold, and you’ll get up to ten hours standard use off a single charge.

(Image credit: Costco)

Dell Inspiron Plus

Another beautiful chrome beast from Dell. With that sublime 16” edge-to-edge 2.5k display and a speedy 13th gen Intel Core i7 processor, this is a fine machine even by Intel Evo’s high standards. Easy to slip into a laptop bag and sure to attract some envious looks at your local Starbucks.