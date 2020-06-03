By now, everyone reading this has seen the news. As we write this, across the United States, hundreds of thousands of people are protesting the biased treatment and violence that black Americans face every day from law enforcement and elsewhere in public life. Writing about non-tech topics isn’t normally our thing, but we are human beings first and can’t let this moment pass without voicing our support for those who are speaking out against injustice.

Since videos showed Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killing George Floyd on May 25 by kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes and 45 seconds, we’ve watched our communities erupt in heartbreak, fear, frustration and anger. The situation isn’t new, and it isn’t going away soon. It’s a human rights issue that affects every one of us, whether it’s personally or through co-workers, friends, family and our communities. According to the National Academy of Sciences, black Americans are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than their white counterparts.

Black lives matter. We stand against racism, both systemic and individual, and against police brutality. We don’t consider this a partisan position; to quote Bernice King , daughter of Martin Luther King, “Racism is not a difference of opinion.”

We also oppose anything that disrupts Americans’ right to protest peacefully or for law-abiding journalists to report on such protests. According to Nieman Lab, U.S. journalists have been attacked at least 130 times by police while covering these events.

As individuals, we have donated to these funds and we encourage readers who want to help to do the same:

Like our colleagues at Laptop Mag , PC Gamer , Tom’s Guide , GamesRadar , GuitarWorld , Guitar Player and TechRadar , we stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and everyone seeking to end discriminatory policing.

We also recommend the following resources for learning more about the problems we face:

Not everyone is in a position to donate or peacefully demonstrate. But we are all in a position to educate ourselves, treat each other with love and respect, strive for equality, engage in dialogue that encourages it, and celebrate free speech and the right to peacefully protest.