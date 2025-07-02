German charity refuses to comply with Bitcoin ransomware demand — hackers attempt to extort hunger-fighting group for over $2 million

Here's the regularly scheduled reminder that no amount of stock imagery featuring shadowy figures in black hoodies and Guy Fawkes masks can make cybercriminals seem cool: A ransomware-as-a-service group is reportedly looking to sell information stolen from Welthungerhilfe, or "World Hunger Help," in exchange for 20 bitcoin.

The Record today reports that the ransomware group "recently listed the charity on its darknet leak site" and that "although it is not clear whether WHH’s computer networks have also been encrypted," the German nonprofit has said "it would not be making an extortion payment to the criminals behind the attack."

CoinMarketCap puts the value of 20 bitcoin at roughly $2.1 million at the time of writing. That would be easy for some companies to pay—Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly offered more than $100 million per year to work on Meta's various AI projects—but it's almost comically despicable to demand that much from a nonprofit like WHH.

This is how WHH describes its work on its website:

"In 2023 alone, WHH supported about 16.4 million people with its 630 overseas projects in 36 countries. In real terms, that means: Many people now harvest more and can therefore improve their diets. They now have clean drinking water or toilets at home, which leaves them less susceptible to illness. Others are earning or producing more and can begin an education. For the children, WHH's support means a chance of improved physical and mental development."

Now the organization has to respond to a ransomware incident (and, mea culpa, the media coverage that comes with it) instead of focusing on its mission. This isn't some teenagers demanding that Nvidia make its graphics drivers open source; it's a potential impediment to WHH's efforts to help millions of people live better lives.

But that's a trend for this group: The Record reported that it "was previously responsible for attacks on multiple hospitals — including The Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and hospitals run by Prospect Medical Holdings — and last year also attempted to extort the disability nonprofit Easterseals."

