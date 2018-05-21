Consumer Groups Want To Break Up Facebook's Monopoly
A group of consumer advocacy groups, including Citizens Against Monopoly, Demand Progress, Jewish Voice for Peace, MoveOn, MPower Change, and SumOfUs launched a campaign called “Freedom From Facebook” and demanded that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) break up Facebook's monopoly.
Facebook’s Monopoly
The group believes that Facebook is a monopoly, which is an idea that the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already dismissed in a previous Congressional hearing.
The group presented several arguments for breaking up Facebook's monopoly, including the following points:
- Facebook has become so large that it now decides what news billions of people around the world get to see every day
- It buys competitors (WhatsApp, Instagram, etc.), thus killing consumer choice and ensuring that nothing threatens its monopoly
- Facebook tracks users everywhere they go on the internet, even without permission
- It uses private data against users and conducts psychological experiments in order to keep them addicted to its service
- The company gives third-parties access to significant amounts of information about users, thus allowing some of them to use it to manipulate elections
- Facebook spends millions of dollars on lobbying and lawyers to ensure that no significant privacy changes pass through Congress or the courts
Breaking Facebook Into Pieces
The Freedom From Facebook campaign is urging the five members of the FTC to break up Facebook’s monopoly so that internet users can have more choices. The group also claims it wants to save the American democracy from the fake news phenomena that has expanded on Facebook.
More specifically, the groups are asking the FTC to separate Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger from Facebook and into their own companies. They also want social media users to be able to communicate with each other across social networks. In other words, the groups are asking for the same type of standardization we saw with email decades ago.
Finally, the groups demanded that the FTC enforces stronger privacy rules. In theory, Facebook should have already been monitored by the FTC since the 2011 settlement, but that hasn't worked so well in practice. Furthermore, the FTC has allowed Facebook to be audited by other private parties, which seem to have found no problem whatsoever with Facebook’s privacy policies since 2011. Facebook itself recently admitted to having lax rules and weak data access policies that have allowed third-party developers to harvest user data without their permission. These weak policies also led to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
The FTC has already started a private investigation into Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and new FTC Chairman Joseph Simons has shown some willingness to scrutinize tech giants over their potential abuses. However, it remains to be seen if anything will come out of this investigation.
Tomorrow, Zuckerberg will have his own share of public scrutiny from the European Parliament. Zuckerberg's testimony comes after Facebook tried to negotiate a private meeting instead.
End of Story.
It's on the Internet.
It's not coming off the Internet.
People stay in constant contact with thousands of friends and millions of people they don't know while "something with a farm" all for practically nothing.
Even with the Cambridge Analytica scandal the data they gathered was still data users voluntarily uploaded to the Internet.
The only real solution to the so called Facebook problem would be to transition to a monthly subscription, but that would never happen due to causing too much uproar with the users.
With a monthly subscription Facebook wouldn't need to monetize data or at least monetize data all of its data to stay financially solvent.
There is no free lunch.
You either pay with cash or with your data.
How can you be that stupid? People don't give away information to Facebook to use it as it wants, FB should not be allowed to pass any personal info to any 3rd party or use it itself for anything but security reason when FB need to identify user. Any misuse of personal data must be strictly prohibited and fined.
If the terms of service for a Facebook account inform users Facebook may sell their data, then FB selling that user's data is not a misuse. Opening an account is a voluntary action constituting an agreement between the user and Facebook. Frankly, if users are too self-absorbed to bother learning the terms they are agreeing to, how is that Facebook's fault?
Understand where you are coming from. The issue is: FB needs to change its policy where there won't be any part of selling user data. In fact FB should start running campaign where it will specify exactly how user data will be used and if user agree with it. So far all was done by forcing new users into agreement or they were not allowed to create account. This is not issue with FB itself. Google will be next...
I can understand how selling your soul and data to Facebook without reading what you were signing could make you ... agitated.
People do give their information to Facebook and they apparently do use that information as they want.
If you don't agree with Facebook's policy ... STOP USING FACEBOOK.
If you stop using Facebook then you break any sort of monetization they can make with your data, at least from the point you stop using Facebook, any data you have already given to them is fair game.
Facebook passes (sells is probably the better word) personal information to 3rd parties in order to make money so you can continue to use their ... whats the word ... innovative service for free (at least without paying cash).
I'm 99% sure he could / did say at least one of the sites on
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_social_networking_websites
They even have a social network dedicated to Dutch electronic dance music, Partyflock
Surprisingly ... ironically ... funnily ... Facebook isn't even the service with the #1 amount of users.
That would be Google+ at 1.6B versus the 1.28B of Facebook.
Hard to be accused of a monopoly when you aren't #1.
He would almost certainly get those questions if he does a hearing in the UK. Which is why he doesn't want to do that.
The numbers for Google+ is massively inflated as it's pretty hard to activate an Android device or Gmail account without also getting that Google+ account. No one uses Google+. Even Google themselves are more active on Facebook than their own social network.
Well the next one below Facebook is Twitter at about half of Facebook users.
50% is significant decimal percentage.
Followed by Qzone at about 37% the size of Facebook which while focused on Chinese speaking people is still alot of people.
Can't count Instagram :P
Followed by Tumblr and VK each both at about 1/6 the size of Facebook.
I actually have an account with both of these.
At what point is the user base too small to matter?
1/6 of 1.28B is still over 200 Million people ... well at least created accounts.
Is Twitter a competitor for Facebook? Twitter is for short public messages to random people. Not really what you do on Facebook, is it? VK and Qzone aren't US or EU alternatives. Tumblr is a microblog....
Define "personal info".
If I write something and post it on FB, if they were not allowed to "pass any personal info to any 3rd party or use it itself for anything but security reason when FB need to identify user"
...then no one else could see it. Not your friends, not your mom...no one.
"3rd party" includes other facebook users. Which includes other FB users, like Cambridge Analytica (or the dozen other entities that are doing exactly the same thing). They're just using it differently than you or I might.
Sending short instant messages to ... people I know is what I use Facebook for ... at least once a month I check it.
VK is in English, no reason you couldn't use it.
You kind of accidentally nailed the difference between Facebook and Twitter. Facebook is indeed about interaction with "friends" while Twitter is for "texting" with everybody else.