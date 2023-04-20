ChatGPT Glasses Bring AI Into Your Real Life

While a lot of people have been having fun chatting with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, one Stanford student has found a new use for the large language model: interacting with others in the real-world.

Computer science and electrical engineering student Bryan Hau-Ping Chiang has made ChatGPT portable and interactive thanks to open source Monocle AR hardware and OpenAI’s Whisper automatic speech recognition (ASR). A smartphone is currently used within the setup, too. These combined technologies have been given the catchy name rizzGPT ("Rizz" is slang for "charisma") by Chiang. Guided in real-time, Chaing has used the AI chat assistant during events such as a mock job interview, a chance meeting with a friend, and choosing the best dishes at a new restaurant.

(Image credit: Bryan Hau-Ping Chiang)

In a guide to rizzGPT, shared on Twitter, Chiang describes the system as the start of “a new era of ambient computing enabled by AR + AI, where everyone has their own personal assistant available 24/7.” More briefly, and humorously, rizzGPT can be used during life events like awkward dates and job interviews, providing “real-time Charisma as a Service (CaaS),” quips the Stanford student.

say goodbye to awkward dates and job interviews ☹️we made rizzGPT -- real-time Charisma as a Service (CaaS)it listens to your conversation and tells you exactly what to say next 😱built using GPT-4, Whisper and the Monocle AR glasseswith @C51Alix @varunshenoy_ pic.twitter.com/HycQGGXT6NMarch 26, 2023 See more

A great example of rizzGPT in action is provided by the Tweet embedded above. In the video an AI-enhanced Chiang aces a set of interview questions, using the discrete Monocle AR gadget clipped to the frame of his glasses. The built-in display of the Monocle feeds him an autocue of AI-perfected answers direct from ChatGPT.

(Image credit: Bryan Hau-Ping Chiang)

Another personal interactive situational use of the rizzGPT system is provided when Chiang bumps into a friend. The AI has learned who his friends are, trained using photos, and can recognize them. The connected Monocle wearer is able to conjure up relevant conversations based on smartphone messages exchanged with any particular friend. This could easily be deployed on "awkward dates", so wearers can autopilot a brilliant conversation. That being said, others around you may not be so thrilled to see you wearing glasses that scan their face and tell you what to say. There are some echoes of Google Glass here.

(Image credit: Bryan Hau-Ping Chiang)

One more compelling example of AI agents combined with Monocle AR is for providing menu advice at a restaurant. In this Tweeted video you can see that the AI reads the menu (silently) for Chiang, and when verbally quizzed provides some spoken advice based on what it knows of his food likes and dislikes – and nutritional values. The Stanford student also leverages connected services for speech transcription, TTS, and OCR in this real-world AI application.

If you can think of any other fun use cases for rizzGPT, Chiang is asking for DMs, so don’t be shy to send suggestions.