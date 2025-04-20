ChatGPT is now a potent tool for finding the locations of photos, raising doxxing concerns

With the release of its latest models earlier in the week, OpenAI seems to have inadvertently tuned ChatGPT to become a potent geo-guesser. The newly available o3 and o4-mini are so good at this ‘reverse location search’ task that showing off this newfound functionality has become a viral social media trend, notes TechCrunch. However, this apparent geographic needle-in-a-haystack hunting improvement raises privacy concerns. And pro geo-guessers on social media platforms might be a little worried too.

This newfound ability of ChatGPT is a great example of the strengthened visual reasoning being brought to the platform with model updates. It can now reason based on the content of uploaded images and perform some Photoshop-esque tasks like cropping, rotating, and zooming in.

As per the source report, there are plenty of examples of users of this famous AI chatbot now using it to drill down on the location of various images. A popular jape is to ask ChatGPT to imagine it is playing the online GeoGuessr game and provide the answer based on supplied imagery. Below, we’ve embedded an example of ChatGPT's location divining skills, shared by AI enthusiast YouTuber and Twitterer Brendan Jowett.

4. ChatGPT can now guess your location… from a single photo.Users are going viral with “reverse location searches” using OpenAI’s new GPT o3 model.It can zoom, rotate, and analyze tiny image details to pinpoint cities, landmarks even bars.Think GeoGuessr, but for real… pic.twitter.com/VYLEPKC9OgApril 19, 2025

As Jowett points out, the newly popular ChatGPT ‘reverse image search’ functionality has privacy implications, and raises particular concerns with regard to doxing. Doxing is publicly sharing someone’s private information, particularly location / residence, on the broad internet. People are commonly doxed with malicious intent, with the perpetrator hoping to direct loonies and cranks to visit upon the victim(s).

Interestingly, TechCrunch notes that ‘Geoguessr’ ability isn’t new for ChatGPT with the release of o3 and o4-mini. It is just the trend / awareness that has ballooned. It is said that o3 is particularly good at reverse location search, but GPT-4o, a model released without image-reasoning, can sometimes outpace o3, and deliver the same correct answer “more often than not,” says TechCrunch.

Before we go, it is worth mentioning that AI geo-guessing isn’t a totally dependable or 100% accurate function of ChatGPT with the latest models. That’s not surprising. Also, TechCrunch got a statement from OpenAI on its viral GeoGuessr success. In brief, the artificial intelligence pioneer said that, while it works to improve its tools with things like visual reasoning, it also spends time training models to refuse requests for private or sensitive information. Creative users may be able to sidestep safeguards for a time, but OpenAI indicated it will take action where it sees evidence of abuse of its usage policies.