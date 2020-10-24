Chinese Laptop Featuring New 14nm Loongsoon 3A4000 CPU Appears

BDY electronics, a Chinese laptop manufacturer, has unveiled an all-new 13.3" laptop sporting Longsoon's new Dragon Core 3A4000 quad-core 14nm CPU.

The laptop is pretty simple; aesthetically, it features a black shell with red accents on the monitor and sides of the unit, plus red-accented keycaps. The laptop sports a 13.3-inch display and a weight of 1.55kg. For I/O, it's pretty basic with a single HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, and two USB 3.0 ports. For audio, you get a single audio jack plus four speakers.

The biggest feature of this laptop is the CPU, featuring Longsoon's latest 14nm quad-core 3A4000 CPU. Longsoon claims the CPU is 100% faster than the previous generation 3A3000 and is comparable in performance to AMD's "Excavator" cores used in the A8-7680 Godavari architecture. Of course, this demonstrates how far behind Longsoon is from TSMC and Intel in performance, speed, and efficiency of its latest node.

However, the chairman of Loongsoon Technologies, Hu Weiwu, says, "14nm and 28nm (for its GPU node) is enough for 90% of applications.," so it appears the company isn't too worried about catching up to the performance leaders like Intel and AMD.

Due to this laptop being in the Chinese market, Windows is not supported at all. It only runs Chinese "domestic operating systems" that are typically modified versions of Linux. Fortunately, this does mean you can install any Linux flavor you want on the laptop, which can be handy if you don't want to run China-specific apps only.

BYD has not announced a release date or pricing for the notebook; however, for anybody outside of China, it's pretty doubtful you'd want one anyway. You can find faster and better-featured laptops elsewhere if you live outside of China.