CircuitPython Powers TI-84 Plus CE Python Graphing Calculator

Math class just got even more fun! If you're lucky enough to get your hands on the new TI-84 Plus CE Python Graphing Calculator from Texas Instruments, you now have the opportunity to tinker with CircuitPython! That’s right, it’s not just for the Raspberry Pi Pico and other microcontrollers.

In a recent blog post , Adafruit confirmed the news is official and CircuitPython is definitely coming with the new calculator. This confirmation was echoed by Texas Instruments in a follow-up Tweet .

The new development is referred to as TI-Python and it's based on CircuitPython. It functions as an interpreter for Python scripts that, according to Texas Instruments, run independently from the CE OS calculations.

Adafruit dug a little deeper and discovered a few modules that come with the new TI-Python application and verified seven ranging from random number generators to ones that integrate directly with the CE OS.