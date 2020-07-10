Control Your Raspberry Pi with an Android App

Want to reboot your Raspberry Pi ? Don't even worry about opening a terminal window—the HomeBerry Android app, developed by Andrej Martinák, has everything you need to control your Pi remotely with a few basic functions.

HomeBerry works with a custom REST API. This API must be installed on your Raspberry Pi in order for a companion Android app to communicate the Raspberry Pi. You can read more about and download the HomeBerry API repository on Github . Once it's installed, you'll need to load the HomeBerry app onto an Android device (an Android tablet should work just as well as a smartphone).

The Android app features a user interface with plenty of options and settings. You can restart your Pi, enable and disable Bluetooth or even launch specific apps like Kodi.