Cyberpunk 2077: Beta Safe Than Sorry

It is fair to say that Cyberpunk 2077 is a highly anticipated game and with the November 19 release edging ever closer we see some real life hacking going on.

Eurogamer have reported that it seems some scammers are luring unwitting fans into a fake beta sign up to steal their sensitive information. This scam is not new, in fact it has been around for a year but a recent increase of scammers phishing for details has prompted CD PROJEKT RED to reiterate that they will contact you directly and not via a third party or agency.

1/2 If you recently received an email claiming to be granting you beta access to Cyberpunk 2077, it's not from us. Unfortunately, there have been more of these being sent out over the past few weeks. When we contact you via email, it'll always come from @ cdprojektred com addressJuly 30, 2020

Keep strong, November 19 isn't too far away and you still have time to build yourself a gaming rig with which to walk the streets of Night City.