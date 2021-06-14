DDR5 Expected To Hit Mainstream Markets by 2023

Analysts are predicting widespread DDR5 adoption will occur in 2022, starting with the server markets and enterprise world, according to a report by Micronews. Then in 2023, we will finally see widespread DDR5 adoption in the mainstream market, with phones, laptops, and PCs fully utilizing the technology.

More specifically, estimates have it that we will see a 25% increase in DDR5 adoption in 2022 (thanks to the server market), then an even bigger jump in 2023 to over 50% of market share. Finally, through 2024-2026 we expect the rest of the market to follow suit with DDR5 adoption, leaving DDR4 at barely 5% of market adoption.

This move to DDR5 is also being helped by large amounts of demand, which has comeback significantly (despite the oversupply issues in 2019) which is predicting a record-high value of $120B for the DRAM market and $68B for the NAND markets. This trend should continue well into 2026 where the memory market should reach over $200 billion in value.

DDR5 is a significant upgrade from the current DDR4 memory architecture. DDR5 will have double the amount of bandwidth of DDR4, as well as quadrupled die densities, allowing for significantly higher capacity DIMMS, all while running at a lower operating voltage, and having built-in ECC support for better system stability.