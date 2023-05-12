DietPi v8.17 Announced With New Software and SBC Enhancements

DietPi, the lightweight, multi-purpose OS for Raspberry Pi, SBCs and x86 machines, has announced version 8.17. And with this new release, we see new software and enhancements to the Debian-based OS.

New Software: openHAB Home automation software.

openHAB Home automation software. New Software: Moonlight (CLI and GUI): Game streaming.

Moonlight (CLI and GUI): Game streaming. New Software: Restic A command line based backup tool.

Restic A command line based backup tool. Enhancement: Improvements for Raspberry Pi.

Improvements for Raspberry Pi. Enhancement: Updates for NanoPi series boards.

Updates for NanoPi series boards. Enhancement: Update for ROCK4 boards.

Update for ROCK4 boards. Bug Fix: Raspberry Pi analog audio bug fix.

Raspberry Pi analog audio bug fix. Bug Fix: DietPi reporting incorrect temperature (8.16 regression).

DietPi reporting incorrect temperature (8.16 regression). Bug Fix : Google AIY ArmV7 conflicting Python module dependences resolved.

: Google AIY ArmV7 conflicting Python module dependences resolved. Bug Fix: UnRAR install on RISC-V based systems is now fixed.

UnRAR install on RISC-V based systems is now fixed. Full release notes.

DietPi is an alternative Debian-based OS for many different SBCs and x86 machines. Rather than defaulting to a desktop-based OS, DietPi uses a series of menus and user interfaces to facilitate the installation and configuration of specific tools. This level of flexibility means that DietPi is not restricted to being a desktop OS. You can use it tobuild a web server, DNS server (Pi-Hole being one), NAS, or build an appliance to stream games via Steam Link, moonlight etc.



I've personally used DietPi to set up a Node-RED server in my home. Of course, if you want to install a desktop environment, you can. The same software installation process can furnish your desktop with LXDE, LXQt, MATE, Xfce or GNUstep.

If gaming is more your thing, then DietPi can also be used for emulating classic machines such as the Amiga (Amiberry) and classic DOS-era gaming using Box86 and Box64. A Steam client and Moonlight are on hand to stream games from your gaming PC to the living room.

Another level of flexibility afforded by DietPi is how many boards it can be used with. Around 48 SBCs and two images for x86 PCs means that DietPi can be used with a wide range of Raspberry Pi alternatives, and it can be used to breathe new life into aging x86 hardware.

DietPi is free and can be downloaded from the DietPi website.