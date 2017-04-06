'Dishonored 2' Free Trial Arrives April 6 (Updated)

Update, 4/6/2017, 9:41 am PDT: The trial is now live in addition to a new trailer for the game. Bethesda also clarified that those who upgrade to the full game from the trial will get 50 percent off the purchase.



If you haven’t tried Dishonored 2 yet, you’ll be able to play a small portion of it for free on April 6. This so-called “free trial”--or, as it would have been called in the past, demo--will let you play as Corvo or Emily as you embark on a sneak peek of the second entry in this budding franchise.



You’ll be able to play through the game’s first three missions in this free trial. Because of the many collectibles, side quests, and methods of moving through each portion of a mission, you can spend numerous hours exploring each area in detail. These three missions should also provide you with many different ways to kill or knock out a target. Depending on your choice of character, you can also try out new powers that you can couple with your movement to unleash a dazzling attack combo or use a rapid mode of travel as you sneak through buildings and past enemies.

If the demo is convincing enough, you can upgrade to the full game during or after the trial. As a bonus, the saves created during the trial version will transfer to the full game, so you can continue where you left off without the need to start from the very beginning again.

Arkane has added some new features to Dishonored 2 since its launch, such as the ability to replay missions after you completed them the first time around. The studio also created a multitude of sliders to let you create your own custom difficulty for the game. And if you think you’ve mastered the game already, you can try your hand at Iron Mode, which prevents you from saving at any point in the level and makes you restart a mission if you die.

