'New Game Plus' Comes As A Free Update For 'Dishonored 2'

If you’re already done playing Dishonored 2, Arkane Studios has a way to get you to play it all over again. Bethesda Softworks, the game’s publisher, announced today that the first of two free updates is coming next week, and it will feature New Game Plus mode.

New Game Plus means that you get to start the journey all over again with the unlocked abilities of your chosen character (Emily or Corvo) available from the beginning. However, it also means that you now have full access to both characters’ powers regardless of who you chose in your initial playthrough. This allows you to create even more combinations with the larger set of powers at your disposal. In addition, all of the Bonecharms and Runes you found the first time around will still be available for you to use to increase your traits and unlock or improve powers.

The final version of the update won’t be available for all three platforms until next Monday, but if you’re playing it on PC, you can try it out in its beta form now. You can also take a look at the update’s release notes below for the full details.

New FeaturesNew Game Plus modeNew Quick-Access Wheel option for hiding/unhiding itemsImproved FeaturesFixed Oraculum false-kill count in Royal ConservatoryAI detection tweaks to clarify when players are detected or notAI locomotion improvement for runningFixed various Bonecharm effects (Strong Arm, Spiritual Pool, etc)Fixed a problem in slow-motion where some inputs were ignoredBlood Thirst: various enhancement and fixesKilling an NPC with their own bullet is now more reliableTweak for mana potion refill speed, depending on difficultyGeneral performance and optimization improvementsFixed various game logic issuesFixed various User Interface issues

The second update is expected to arrive some time in January. Details are coming soon, and we already know that it will include a Mission Select feature and the ability to customize the game’s difficulty with a “wide array of settings.”