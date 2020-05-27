DIY Jukebox Jams Out With a Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi projects meant for kids are always a plus, as they get young minds excited about STEM. This DIY jukebox, created by a user known as Milkris on Reddit, was made for his two young daughters. It lets his kids jam out by using a Raspberry Pi as the main board of a radio-frequency identification (RFID) jukebox.
The maker made the jukebox's case by hand with wood. It also features 3D printed designs on the outside. The end result is a finished box with a library of content available for exploring.
This DIY radio is controlled with custom cards fitted with RFID chips. The kids can select a card with an artist, scan it on the radio and use the buttons to interact with the associated tracks. You can find a full step by step album of progress pictures on Imgur.
You can make RFID cards for any kind of audio file, including audiobooks. The buttons on Milkris' DIY jukebox appear to be arcade buttons with 3D-printed toppers. They also control the overall volume of the device.
If you'd like to see more, be sure to follow Milkris on Reddit. There's a thread for this Raspberry Pi jukebox project with a little Q&A about the process.