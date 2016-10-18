Trending

EVGA Outs Ten Total GTX 1050 Ti, 1050 Graphics Cards

By Graphics Cards 

Following Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti announcement, EVGA blasted out ten new graphics cards.

EVGA is currently working on five GTX 1050 Ti graphics cards and five 1050 models. In addition to the relatively plain EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, EVGA is also working on super clocked, SSC, and FTW variants, as well. Three of these cards utilize EVGA’s ACX 3.0 thermal solution, which we typically see on power-hungry graphics cards that require a high-performance cooler. The ACX 3.0 is probably overkill on the GTX 1050 Ti and should keep the GPU cool with ease.

The lower-end EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and 1050 Ti SC use a more compact thermal solution with a single fan.

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

1050 Ti FTW Gaming ACX 3.01050 Ti SSC GAMING ACX 3.01050 Ti FTW DT GAMING ACX 3.01050 Ti SC GAMING1050 Ti GAMING
CUDA Cores768
Base Clock1,379MHZ1,366MHZ1,290MHZ1,350 MHZ1,290MHZ
Boost Clock1,493MHz1,480MHz1,392MHz1,468MHz1,392MHz
Memory4GB GDDR5
Memory Clock7,010 MHz
Memory Bus128-Bit
Memory Bandwidth112.16 GB/s
Power Connector6-pinNone6-pinNoneNone
Ports-DVI-D-DisplayPort-HDMI
Thermal SolutionACX 3.0ACX 3.0ACX 3.0Single-fan EVGA CoolerSingle-fan EVGA Cooler
Dimensions111.15 x 256.54mm, dual slot111.15 x 228.6mm, dual slot111.15 x 256.54mm, dual slot111.15 x 144.78mm, dual slot
Misc.-DirectX 12 OSD (on-screen display) support-EVGA OC ScannerX Integration (locates optimal voltage/frequency curve)-K-Boost Function (maximize clocks)-EVGA Precision XOC software
AvailabilityUnknown
MSRPTB

In addition to the superior thermal solution, EVGA’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti FTW graphics cards also have a six-pin power connection, whereas all of the other EVGA GTX 1050 Ti cards run entirely off of the the PCI-E x16 slot's power. Technically, the GTX 1050 Ti needs just 75W of power, but it would likely be difficult to overclock due to power constraints.

The six-pin power connection overcomes this issue and will give you plenty of overclocking headroom. This is backed up by an increase from 3+1 power phases to 4+1. This should help avoid thermal issues that would typically arise from the increase in power. All of these cards also come with EVGA's Precision XOC overclocking software.

The other five cards announced by EVGA are GeForce GTX 1050 GPUs (Non-Ti). These cards are identical to their GTX 1050 Ti counterparts except they have fewer cores, less memory, and operate at different clock speeds. Here again, EVGA added six-pin power connectors to the FTW cards to provide more juice for overclocking.

There is currently no word on pricing or availability.

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

1050 FTW Gaming ACX 3.01050 SSC GAMING ACX 3.01050 FTW DT GAMING ACX 3.01050 SC GAMING1050 GAMING
CUDA Cores640
Base Clock1,442MHZ1,366MHZ1,290MHZ1,35 MHZ1,290MHZ
Boost Clock1,556MHz1,480MHz1,392MHz1,468MHz1,392MHz
Memory2GB GDDR5
Memory Clock7,010 MHz
Memory Bus128-Bit
Memory Bandwidth112.16 GB/s
Power Connector6-pinNone6-pinNoneNone
Ports-DVI-D-DisplayPort-HDMI
Thermal SolutionACX 3.0ACX 3.0ACX 3.0Single-fan EVGA CoolerSingle-fan EVGA Cooler
Dimensions111.15 x 266.7mm, dual slot111.15 x 266.7mm, dual slot111.15 x 256.54mm, dual slot111.15 x 144.78mm, dual slot
Misc.-DirectX 12 OSD (on-screen display) support-EVGA OC ScannerX Integration (locates optimal voltage/frequency curve)-K-Boost Function (maximize clocks)-EVGA Precision XOC software
AvailabilityUnknown
MSRPTBD
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • elbert 18 October 2016 16:05
    Wow cant wait. I want one of the FTW versions with the 6 pin power. I want to test the overclocking.
    Reply
  • Valantar 18 October 2016 21:06
    I love the 1,35 MHz base clock on the 1050 Ti SC. A typo, sure, but I'd be genuinely impressed to see this chip run at a clock speed that low.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 19 October 2016 18:35
    Wow that's a lot of cards! What's the price difference going to be compared to the 1060s?
    Reply
  • MusicHavenSG 20 October 2016 09:22
    Frankly I was really hoping for a low profile GPU
    Reply
  • apk24 21 October 2016 09:50
    With ten cards you'd think that at least one would be LP or even just single slot? but nope, you'd be wrong.

    I thought the 1050 Ti was supposed to be a drop in replacement for the 750 Ti? and the 1050 for the 750?
    Can't be replacements if they can't fit in the same cases.
    Reply
  • Rebecca_33 24 October 2016 21:47
    Meh... Prices for all the non-FTW GTX 1050 and 1050 TI models are already on EVGA's Web site. Whether they will be available anytime soon is another question. Did you know that there was a 75-watt GTX 950 Low-Power GPU that Nvidia previously released? Some of the other companies like Asus sold their 950-LP cards through many outlets. EVGA had a similar 4 models of GTX 950-LP (standard, SC, SSC) on their Web site, but were not available for purchase directly from them, or from Amazon, Newegg, etc. EVGA has lately been overpromising many GPU variations and underdelivering on most of the different models of GPUs that they supposedly sell.

    If you are thinking of getting the 1050 TI FTW, which requires the 6-pin power, you might as well spend $20 or $30 more and get a far better 3-GB 1060 card instead! A standard no-OC 3-GB 1060 will steamroll the 4-GB 1050 TI FTW.
    Reply