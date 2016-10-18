EVGA Outs Ten Total GTX 1050 Ti, 1050 Graphics Cards

Following Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti announcement, EVGA blasted out ten new graphics cards.

EVGA is currently working on five GTX 1050 Ti graphics cards and five 1050 models. In addition to the relatively plain EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, EVGA is also working on super clocked, SSC, and FTW variants, as well. Three of these cards utilize EVGA’s ACX 3.0 thermal solution, which we typically see on power-hungry graphics cards that require a high-performance cooler. The ACX 3.0 is probably overkill on the GTX 1050 Ti and should keep the GPU cool with ease.



The lower-end EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and 1050 Ti SC use a more compact thermal solution with a single fan.

1050 Ti FTW Gaming ACX 3.0 1050 Ti SSC GAMING ACX 3.0 1050 Ti FTW DT GAMING ACX 3.0 1050 Ti SC GAMING 1050 Ti GAMING CUDA Cores 768 Base Clock 1,379MHZ 1,366MHZ 1,290MHZ 1,350 MHZ 1,290MHZ Boost Clock 1,493MHz 1,480MHz 1,392MHz 1,468MHz 1,392MHz Memory 4GB GDDR5 Memory Clock 7,010 MHz Memory Bus 128-Bit Memory Bandwidth 112.16 GB/s Power Connector 6-pin None 6-pin None None Ports -DVI-D -DisplayPort -HDMI Thermal Solution ACX 3.0 ACX 3.0 ACX 3.0 Single-fan EVGA Cooler Single-fan EVGA Cooler Dimensions 111.15 x 256.54mm, dual slot 111.15 x 228.6mm, dual slot 111.15 x 256.54mm, dual slot 111.15 x 144.78mm, dual slot Misc. -DirectX 12 OSD (on-screen display) support -EVGA OC ScannerX Integration (locates optimal voltage/frequency curve) -K-Boost Function (maximize clocks) -EVGA Precision XOC software Availability Unknown MSRP TB

In addition to the superior thermal solution, EVGA’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti FTW graphics cards also have a six-pin power connection, whereas all of the other EVGA GTX 1050 Ti cards run entirely off of the the PCI-E x16 slot's power. Technically, the GTX 1050 Ti needs just 75W of power, but it would likely be difficult to overclock due to power constraints.

The six-pin power connection overcomes this issue and will give you plenty of overclocking headroom. This is backed up by an increase from 3+1 power phases to 4+1. This should help avoid thermal issues that would typically arise from the increase in power. All of these cards also come with EVGA's Precision XOC overclocking software.



The other five cards announced by EVGA are GeForce GTX 1050 GPUs (Non-Ti). These cards are identical to their GTX 1050 Ti counterparts except they have fewer cores, less memory, and operate at different clock speeds. Here again, EVGA added six-pin power connectors to the FTW cards to provide more juice for overclocking.



There is currently no word on pricing or availability.

