Feeling Puzzled? Raspberry Pi Project Solves Rubik's Cubes

Tired of looking at that unsolved Rubik's cube on your desk? This Raspberry Pi project can solve it for you! Created by a maker known on Reddit as couldnttellyamate , the project consists of a custom frame with tools in place to automatically solve any Rubik's cube.

The Raspberry Pi controls stepper motors to rotate specific sides of the cube. The pattern of the cube must be pre-programmed into the machine in order for it to be solved.

The code for the project was written in Python. Users can input the cube colors using a custom touchscreen interface. By choosing colors from the menu, a string is generated and used to solve the puzzle.

The user interface was designed using Tkinter which is a module for using the Tk GUI toolkit. It features a flat cube on the display for users to input the current colors. You have to be very careful when entering the values and placing the cube or the puzzle will not properly solve.