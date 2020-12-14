Full-Size Raspberry Pi-Powered Bartop Arcade Is Entirely 3D Printed

In a world of tabletop arcades, this DIY bartop arcade cabinet seriously stands out. This awesome Raspberry Pi project was designed and 3D printed by James from the YouTube channel Print 'N Play.

You may remember Print 'N Play from when we featured the channel in August for its 3D-printed folding case for the Raspberry Pi .

The cabinet case we're looking at today is completely original. Using Autodesk Fusion 360, everything had to be designed from scratch, including the Raspberry Pi mounting panel, ventilation holes and space for input peripherals.

The case was designed as a single unit, then broken into pieces that are just large enough to print on a 3D printer bed. Each piece is designed to fit into place using pegs.

The final design is huge and uses a widescreen display. It's a two-player setup with a pair for joysticks and LED-backlit arcade buttons featuring a blue and red color scheme. There are also two top-mounted speakers in the top of the cabinet. Everything is driven by a Raspberry Pi 4 running RetroPie.