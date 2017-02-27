Trending

Don't Worry, GameStop Will Sell You A Nintendo Switch (Updated)

By Gaming 

(Updated, 2/27/2017, 1:40 p.m. PST: Best Buy announced that more than 600 stores will hold midnight launch events for the Nintendo Switch. The company will treat the Switch launch like Black Friday--people will be limited to one console and given tickets while they wait in line. No ticket, no console. Not all Best Buy locations are participating in the launch, but even the ones that aren't still plan to sell the Switch on Friday morning.)

Nintendo Switch pre-orders have been sold out for a while. Given the hype around the console--and the continual shortage of the NES Classic Edition--you might wonder if you'll be able to buy the Switch on day one. Wonder no more: GameStop said it will sell the console to walk-in customers.

There is a rub, though, in that GameStop encouraged hopeful Switch owners to attend the company's midnight launch events. That's because the company will "have a limited supply of Nintendo Switch systems available for walk-in customers" when the console debuts on March 3. GameStop didn't clarify what "a limited supply" means, but chances are good that prospective buyers shouldn't wait a few days to see if the Switch is still in stock.

This has become something of a trend for Nintendo. The NES Classic Edition, an itty-bitty console that comes equipped with 30 games and a far-too-short wired controller modeled after the original NES, sold out at many retailers as soon as it was released in November 2016. Switch pre-orders have also been sold out at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and others. GameStop might be the best option for people who missed the pre-order window.

Just don't let the company's promise of two bundles-- one containing a Switch, the Pro Controller, and the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $430 and the other containing all those plus the official strategy guide for $455--trick you into buying Switch there instead of somewhere else. Switch consoles cost $300, the Pro Controller costs $70, and Breath of the Wild costs $60 for the basic version; GameStop's bundle won't actually save you money.

Of course, that also means GameStop won't gouge people who planned to buy all of those products anyway. The Pro Controller is clearly meant for gamers worried about how the Switch's Joy-Con controllers will feel when the console's in TV mode, and Breath of the Wild is the Switch's killer launch title, despite fears about Nintendo's decision to embrace paid downloadable content (DLC) for the first time in the 31-year-old franchise's history.

There's still a lot we don't know about the Switch. Nintendo finally published specs in January, but the company didn't share much information about the device's processor, and the only firm information we have on the console's battery is that it can't be removed. We know that Unreal Engine recently added support for the Switch, but we don't know if third-party developers will embrace the console or ignore it like they did the beleaguered Wii U.

Let's hope we get some answers shortly after the console debuts on March 3.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bigdragon 22 February 2017 22:09
    Friends don't let friends shop at Gamestop. Sure, you can buy a Switch at Gamestop, but only after they hassle you to sign up for subscriptions, buy a bunch of used games, sign up for their club, pay extra for insurance, and the many other scummy things they do. Just wait for the Switch to be available from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, or somewhere else more reputable. I'd sooner buy a Switch from Sears than Gamestop.
    Reply
  • Kunra Zether 22 February 2017 23:47
    I have to disagree with you about GameStop being bad. I've shopped there since EB games got bought out by them (funcoland before that) and I have never been pressured into a purchase from them nor to sign up for their membership. Of course at check out they are going to explain the benefits of said membership and also ask you if you would be interested in picking up a strategy guide or season pass that's their job. They are in the retail business and sales is what drives the retail business. I feel most people that don't like best buy don't like that they only give them a couple dollars for a game they are trading in but I feel thats a little ludicrous imo because you don't have to take it and you could try and sell it yourself on Craigslist etc. I myself like to shop there when I can I like the atmosphere, talking about games with other gamers in a gaming retailer it's fun to me and I see them as a lone wolf.
    Reply
  • RomeoReject 23 February 2017 01:05
    Yeah, Gamestop's Canadian equivalent (Electronics Boutique, now known as EB Games) is fine. Yes, they try to push the used inventory, because of course they do: They're a business. But the people who work there are awesome, and I can't tell you the number of times I've accidentally had an hour go by because I'm too busy chatting about Pokemon, or Starcraft, or Civilization. I think a lot of their hate is because they're the biggest player in the games market.
    Reply
  • ThinkGamer1337 23 February 2017 01:56
    Gamestop is great! I go there all the time to chat about the hottest games. I've never had someone be pushy or "hassle" me. The employees do tell customers about options when checking out. It's the same thing Amazon does by suggesting more items before checkout. It's their job to create more business! Why is it ok for Amazon to force you to look at a dozen products before checkout, but somehow bad for Gamestop to make a few promotional suggestions? Don't buy into the false media hysteria about Circle of Life. Pre-order a Nintendo Switch today before you miss out because of complaining.
    Reply
  • Goolashe 23 February 2017 04:53
    Looks like GameStop is astroturfing again, judging by those first three comments and the negative marks on the 4th.

    NOBODY I know of has had a good experience with GameStop in a long, long time. They really know how to stop the fun.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 23 February 2017 04:59
    I've never been a fan of Gamestop either, but it's been a while. Anyway, I think I'll pick up a Switch in March sometime.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 23 February 2017 05:15
    If you're buying new games or consoles, Gamestop has the same prices as everyone else. If you're buying used, they're hideously overpriced. There's just zero reason to buy from Gamestop. Not to mention how aggressive they are to sell used copies of current games to rob the devs/publishers of the revenue. They need to keep their business afloat, sure, but their business is pretty detrimental to the industry.

    I generally don't think of piracy and buying used as being ethically equivalent, even though the creators of the products see the same revenue in either case. But piracy vs. Gamestop, both are just about as ethically bankrupt in my eyes.
    Reply
  • Squander 27 February 2017 23:10
    Everyone who gives concrete examples of their experience at gamestop over the years is being downvoted. Everyone who speaks in pleasant generalities is getting upvoted.

    What ever could be happening?
    Reply
  • Kunra Zether 28 February 2017 02:30
    When I look at the comments here is seems that everyone with something positive to say has an explanation for why they have thoughs positive rationales rather then ripping clever one liners and being negative without any actual explanation as to why they feel so negative. Maybe people are tiered of the whining and moaning over completely rediculaous reasons like sales staff trying to make a sale... I mean they most really lose it at McDonald's when the drive through attendant asks if they want to make it a combo and if they want to make it a large for 30¢ more.. omg the tragedy of it all, humanity is lost, the end is nigh. In the end it's all that $&@$*& MTV's fault.
    Reply
  • bloodroses 28 February 2017 05:37
    19335298 said:
    Yeah, Gamestop's Canadian equivalent (Electronics Boutique, now known as EB Games) is fine. Yes, they try to push the used inventory, because of course they do: They're a business. But the people who work there are awesome, and I can't tell you the number of times I've accidentally had an hour go by because I'm too busy chatting about Pokemon, or Starcraft, or Civilization. I think a lot of their hate is because they're the biggest player in the games market.

    Lucky! We used to have an EB here in Michigan. It ended up getting bought out by Gamestop and now it horridly sucks. :(
    Reply