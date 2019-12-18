Google Stadia's Screen-Sharing Feature Debuts a Month After Launch

(Image credit: Google)

Google Stadia's Stream Connect has finally arrived. The feature allows users of the game streaming service to share their screens with each other and came with the one-month-old platform's release of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint today.

Stadia officially debuted on November 19. The Stadia launch was incomplete, however, with Google announcing just days beforehand that many of the platform's features wouldn't be ready in time for its launch. Stream Connect was one of those features.

Today's release of Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Stadia brought at least one of Stadia's missing features to the platform relatively soon after its launch.

"This feature is particularly exciting in Ghost Recon, as you can monitor the screens of up to three teammates, enhancing your gaming experience and making the Stadia version of Ghost Recon the best way to play," the company said in its announcement.

What does that mean? Essentially, Stream Connect enables the kind of split-screen gameplay that was common before online multiplayer became popular. That way people can feel like they're all playing in the same room.

Stadia didn't only release Ghost Recon Breakpoint and introduce Stream Connect this week. The service also released Borderlands 3 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Borderlands 3 are both discounted for a limited time.

Will that be enough to make up for Stadia's many shortcomings at launch? That will depend on the player, But at least it's clear that Google doesn't actually plan to let Stadia go without many of the features it promised earlier this year for too long.