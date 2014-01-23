GeForce GTX Titan Black Edition and GTX 790 Specs Leaked

Image Source: VideoCardz.com

A report from VideoCardz.com indicates that Nvidia might be bringing out two new high-end graphics cards in the not-so-distant future. The cards in question are rumored to be the GTX Titan Black Edition along with the GTX 790. All of the following information is purely based on rumors though, so be sure to take it all with a grain of salt.

The specifications that are rumored for the GTX Titan Black Edition aren't particularly surprising. After the release of the GTX 780 Ti, where Nvidia brought us a fully-enabled GK110 GPU, it was just a matter of time before the GTX Titan would get a successor that would also have a fully-enabled GK110 GPU. VideoCardz.com predicts that the card will feature 2880 CUDA cores, 6 GB of GDDR5 graphics memory that will run over a 384-bit wide memory interface, and all with the same old TDP of 250 W.

The GTX 790 is a bit more surprising though. It is expected to be a dual-GPU graphics card, and is rumored to carry two GK110 GPUs. The GPUs would not be fully enabled, as Nvidia would want to keep its TDP below 300 W. VideoCardz.com expects each GPU aboard the card to have 2496 enabled CUDA cores, making a total of 4992 CUDA cores. Each GPU is also expected to be able to address 5 GB of GDDR5 graphics memory that would run over a 320-bit wide memory interface.

According to the report, the GTX Titan Black Edition is expected to cost $999 and will be released sometime next month. The GTX 790 is expected to cost more than $999 and may launch sometime in March, though a February launch is possible.