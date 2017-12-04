Trending

Computer Hardware Retailer NCIX Files For Bankruptcy

North American shoppers, especially Canadians, have probably heard of or used the popular online and brick-and-mortar retailer of computer hardware NCIX before. Founded as Netlink Computer Inc.in Burnaby, British Columbia, the retailer was a brick-and-mortar store before becoming the online giant it’s better known as today. Before bankrupting, NCIX operated several retail stores in British Columbia and Ontario and a distribution center in California.

We don’t know what caused the bankruptcy, but signs of trouble had already begun appearing in July when NCIX closed all its retail locations in Ontario. Shortly after, it closed a bunch of retail stores in its home market of British Columbia as well. By the end of November, all NCIX retail outlets had closed. The company also stopped fulfilling online orders around the same time and opened a thread on its forums for users to request refunds and cancellations.

A few days ago, news began circulating on forums that NCIX had filed for bankruptcy. The proof can be found by searching for NCIX’s registered name, Netlink Computer Inc., in the government of British Columbia’s court services’ database. We don’t know what’s in store for the retailer's near future but all recent customers who haven’t received their orders should check to see if that order is expected to arrive or be refunded.

The loss of NCIX will undoubtedly affect Canadian shoppers the most. The value of the Canadian dollar, which began falling 2014, could have contributed to NCIX’s demise. However, NCIX’s main competitor, Canada Computers, took over several of the closed retail locations in British Columbia and Newegg, which entered Canada in 2008, seems to be doing fine.

  • Sakkura 04 December 2017 15:50
    The Canadian dollar has nothing to do with it. It's Amazon squeezing them out of business. RIP.
  • TJ Hooker 04 December 2017 15:55
    What makes you say that? I remember finding amazon canada generally pretty terrible for finding PC parts. Although I don't think I've seriously looked on Amazon for parts since I first built my PC 2 years ago, so maybe they've improved.
  • DRosencraft 04 December 2017 15:56
    It's always a shame when a business goes down like this. I like in the US, so my experience with them is much different from someone from Canada. But, my experience has generally been that anything I was looking to get from them was cheaper at Newegg, pr Performance-PCs, or some other online retailer. It wasn't very competitive. I wish them luck, especially having to go through this during the holiday season.
  • TJ Hooker 04 December 2017 16:11
    @DRosencraft I live in Canada. As you said, you can typically find for the same price or cheaper on Newegg or whatnot. And in my experience, any time they have a great deal that's cheaper than anywhere else, it'll be sold out, even though their 'live-update' inventory count lists it as in stock and they'll happily sell you back ordered items with no warning or indication. Their website was also terrible to use, especially after getting used to all the filter/search tools available on Newegg.

    They had a couple sister/subsidiary companies that were even dodgier (e.g. DirectCanada).

    Of the 5 or so orders I made with them I don't think there was one that didn't have some sort of issue, and frankly I'm not sad to see them go.
  • Martell1977 04 December 2017 17:22
    They rarely had better prices compared to Newegg or Amazon and when they did, they charged shipping that would make it more expensive.

    I had no idea they had retail locations though. If they had competeed, it might have gone differently. I expect CDW to be next.
  • Sakkura 04 December 2017 17:25
    Cheaper shipping.

    Former NCIX employee Linus Sebastian talked about it on his weekly stream a few days ago.
  • FatalRob 04 December 2017 17:50
    I bought some computer fans from NCIX in Mississauga a few years back and that was my only purchase.i always compared online prices from them and other online retailers but I just didn’t shop their much.i prefer Canada computers for my shopping destination.as for Newegg,I mentioned in a prior article my experience with newegg and although they have decent prices on “select” items compared with other online retailers,but after careful research and months of comparing similar Products particularly CPUs they do indeed mark-up their prices quite considerably.several occasions their sale price was basically the actual retail price.sorry to hear about NCIX but I think Canada computers has become the go-to-store now!
  • zahoome 04 December 2017 17:54
    Definitely sad to see them go. I loved NCIX back in the day. Lived a ferry ride away, so every order was next day delivery with their regular shipping. And with their rewards points, I pretty much always got free shipping.

    Unfortunately, they've been heading in this direction for awhile. When NewEgg opened up their Canadian site, NCIX was often less competitive. They still had the best service and delivery times, though, and would price match. Over the years, their sales got less and less exciting. Shipping got slower. Sounds like their customer service faded away, as well, except for a few shining examples.

    RIP NCIX, your glory days will be missed.
  • becauseracecarican 04 December 2017 18:05
    I've had some pretty bad experiences with NCIX and clearly so have others. I stopped using them and started using more marketplaces. However, I found a few sellers on Amazon sell cheaper direct, and started buying from Newegg, Amazon, Mikes and PC Part Picker. There is always someone to take their place, and I'm happy for NCIX to go, but sad the competition is leaving which is never good for prices.
  • Eximo 04 December 2017 18:06
    CDW will not die easily. Large companies still use them as a primary supplier and they basically don't change their prices to compete. If it costs $50 through CDW and $10 through Amazon, most companies will still buy from CDW so they can track the expense.

    It is silly, but it has been that way for as long as I have worked in IT. Smaller companies are more flexible in that regard.
