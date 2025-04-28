PC cooling company Scythe is shutting down its European division amid financial troubles

PC cooling mainstay Scythe has officially announced the shutdown of its European division due to ongoing financial difficulties. The move comes just days after the company entered provisional insolvency proceedings, leading to a restructuring of its distribution and customer support channels across the region.

In an official statement sent to Tom’s Hardware, Scythe confirmed that it will cease operations under Scythe EU GmbH effective immediately. However, the company reassured that Scythe-branded products and customer service will remain available in Europe through its network of distributors and online e-commerce platforms.

The company acknowledged that during this transitional phase, there could be some “unfinished matters,” which likely refers to potential service delays or ongoing warranty claims. Apologizing for any inconvenience to customers, Scythe also added that it will continue to uphold the principles of "responsibility and integrity," by protecting customer rights in accordance with the law.

(Image credit: Scythe)

For now, if you are looking for Scythe products in Europe, you should still be able to purchase them through offline and online retail stores. However, it’s worth noting that even before the announcement, Scythe products were seemingly available in limited quantities in Germany, as suggested by Computer Base.

After-sales service will be routed through the company's international support teams. Customers who need assistance with existing Scythe products are advised to reach out via the company’s official support emails or its Facebook page. Meanwhile, Scythe's operations in Europe will now be handled through its Japan, USA, and Taiwan divisions.

The closure follows earlier reports from Germany where Scythe EU GmbH was placed under provisional insolvency proceedings. According to the Consumer Protection Forum, the district court in Reinbek initiated the proceedings to safeguard the company's assets as it faced increasing financial strain. The insolvency phase typically allows a few months for auditing and restructuring, but Scythe has ultimately opted to shut down its European division altogether.

Scythe has long been a respected name in the PC cooling market, earning praise for its price-to-performance ratio and reliable designs. However, the closure sheds some light on the growing pressure of smaller hardware manufacturers that are struggling to stay afloat amid escalating production costs, global supply chain disruptions, and stiff competition, particularly from cheaper Chinese alternatives.



