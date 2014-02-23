HP Upgrades ElitePad Tablet with 64-bit, 4G, Better Screen

At Mobile World Congress 2014, Hewlett Packard revealed a redesigned and upgraded 64-bit HP ElitePad 1000. The tablet now has a brighter and more durable touch screen, 4G connectivity, and 64-bit capabilities. This is HP's thinnest tablet thus far, measuring just 9.2 mm thin and weighing 1.5 pounds.

"The HP ElitePad is backed by a complete accessory ecosystem that ensures maximum productivity, security and ease of use," the company's press release reports. "HP Smart Jackets such as the Expansion Jacket can extend battery life while expanding connectivity options, and the Productivity Jacket offers a substantial productivity boost with a built-in keyboard, USB ports, an adjustable stand and more."

According to the specs, this tablet sports a 10.1-inch multi touch screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. Backing this screen is Intel's quad-core Atom Z3795 (Bay Trail-T) clocked at 1.6 GHz, 4 GB of LPDDR3-1067 memory, integrated Intel graphics, and a 2-cell (30 WHr) polymer HP Long Life battery. There's also an optional HP Executive Tablet Pen G2 for writing directly on the device.

The specs also list 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage (eMMC), a microSD card slot that supports SDXC cards up to 2 TB, dual-band Wireless N and Bluetooth 4.0 LE connectivity, 4G connectivity, two integrated speakers and two integrated microphones. There's also an 8MP camera on the back and a 2.1MP camera on the front. A handful of sensors include an accelerometer, eCompass and so on.

"Staying productive while on the move is made even easier with an optional Qualcomm Gobi 4G LTE modem. The HP ElitePad also features a CNC-machined aluminum unibody chassis that is engineered to withstand MIL-STD 810G testing and up to 115,000 hours of reliability testing through the HP Total Test Process," reports the company's press release.

The HP ElitePad 1000 is expected to be available in March for a starting price of $739.