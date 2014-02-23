HP Upgrades ElitePad Tablet with 64-bit, 4G, Better Screen

At Mobile World Congress 2014, Hewlett Packard revealed a redesigned and upgraded 64-bit HP ElitePad 1000. The tablet now has a brighter and more durable touch screen, 4G connectivity, and 64-bit capabilities. This is HP's thinnest tablet thus far, measuring just 9.2 mm thin and weighing 1.5 pounds.
"The HP ElitePad is backed by a complete accessory ecosystem that ensures maximum productivity, security and ease of use," the company's press release reports. "HP Smart Jackets such as the Expansion Jacket can extend battery life while expanding connectivity options, and the Productivity Jacket offers a substantial productivity boost with a built-in keyboard, USB ports, an adjustable stand and more."
According to the specs, this tablet sports a 10.1-inch multi touch screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. Backing this screen is Intel's quad-core Atom Z3795 (Bay Trail-T) clocked at 1.6 GHz, 4 GB of LPDDR3-1067 memory, integrated Intel graphics, and a 2-cell (30 WHr) polymer HP Long Life battery. There's also an optional HP Executive Tablet Pen G2 for writing directly on the device.
The specs also list 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage (eMMC), a microSD card slot that supports SDXC cards up to 2 TB, dual-band Wireless N and Bluetooth 4.0 LE connectivity, 4G connectivity, two integrated speakers and two integrated microphones. There's also an 8MP camera on the back and a 2.1MP camera on the front. A handful of sensors include an accelerometer, eCompass and so on.
"Staying productive while on the move is made even easier with an optional Qualcomm Gobi 4G LTE modem. The HP ElitePad also features a CNC-machined aluminum unibody chassis that is engineered to withstand MIL-STD 810G testing and up to 115,000 hours of reliability testing through the HP Total Test Process," reports the company's press release.
The HP ElitePad 1000 is expected to be available in March for a starting price of $739.
HP site shows "Control wireless connection, including optional3 4G LTE,1 with HP Connection Manager. "
So is it an optional modem? So $739 doesn't come with it? REALLY overpriced in that case even as a business model. In that case you're clearly paying for Win8.1/Intel here. If you don't need WINTEL apps save your money and buy android/arm. At this price why wouldn't you just buy a REAL 13-17in laptop? For $100 more you can get an i5, decent discrete card etc in it. Heck an AMD APU would blow this away and probably come in at $600 far more powerful. I don't get the Wintel pricing model on mobile. Wise up or get run over by android/arm. If you continue to charge a WINTEL desktop premium on your tablet products, expect people to go ARM/Android even more massively than they do now.
This market won't take $130 windows lics and intel cpu pricing. It comes with Win8 pro (clearly over $739 for PRO) or win8.1 regular (must be the $739 model). It's probably $780-800 for Win8.1 PRO model. MS is supposedly cutting prices for the OS on low end stuff up to 70% so maybe they're getting the message slowly :) $130 OS will always lose to FREE on a device not worth much more than the OS...LOL. In the price sensitive low end, they had better lower the price to $20-30 or they will never sell to $300 and under crowds. If you don't stop the low-end from piling up massive numbers they will eventually take over a lot of stuff. Witness the $200-300 chromebooks stealing 21% of ALL notebooks already. That's very bad for WINTEL especially considering how limited they are still. Once 64bit, memory>4GB & discrete cards are in PC type cases the apps will follow game devs (who are already at 60% making games for android, xbox1/ps4 have less than 13% planning anything).