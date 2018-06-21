Don't Cry: This Tool Tells You How Much You've Spent on Steam
Most financial advice starts with limiting your spending on small items. It doesn't matter how seemingly inconsequential a purchase is--a bunch of little transactions quickly add up. Of course, many people live with the belief that a morning coffee or evening beer doesn't cost that much, at least as long as you never calculate the grand total. When it comes to money, ignorance truly is bliss. And now Valve wants to ruin your day.
You can now visit a web page to see exactly how much money you've spent on Steam. The page appears to be part of Valve's push to make more information available to Steam customers in light of the GDPR rules that went into effect in May. It presents you with three totals: OldSpend covers purchases made before 2015, PWSpend refers to money spent on Perfect World Entertainment's games, and TotalSpend includes everything else.
It's even harder to keep track of how much you spend on Steam than it is to think about the financial impact of a cup of coffee. PC games regularly go on sale, and if you're anything like us, chances are good that you find something to buy every time a half-decent promotion is running. Games that cost $60 at launch quickly fall to $40 and then shift price based on how well they're selling or what deals Steam and its publishers want to run.
We'll use ourselves as an example. The new External Funds Used page says we spent $8.99 sometime before 2015 and an additional $275 after. (Can you guess which spending category is devoted to a time after we built our gaming PC?) Does that mean we've bought four games plus some DLC? Nope. We've purchased somewhere around 81 games. (It's hard to tell because other sellers, like the Humble Store, use Steam keys.)
Here's the rub: most of those games have never been played. We have 39 installed, and we've completed a few games, but for the most part we've built our Steam library with the belief that we'd eventually get to everything we'd purchased. Based on the Reddit comments we see when Steam runs another sale, we aren't alone in this. Steam is less a game store and more a way to convert money into the false hope of infinite free time.
Speaking of sales...the annual Steam Summer Sale is expected to kick off today. You can expect the usual discounts on dozens of titles, with deals ranging from "why did you notify me about a 10% discount" to "holy crap, I can't believe this game's already on sale for less than $10" and everything in between. Maybe wait to visit the External Funds Page until after the sale is over. There's nothing wrong with a little denial, right?
Oh, and once you're done weeping over the money you've spent on games you've never even thought about playing, check out Business Insider's guide to seeing how much money you've spent on Amazon. Then just console yourself in the knowledge that nobody puts "stop buying games during Steam sales or using Amazon" on their list of the best ways to save money. At least you aren't buying avocado toast, right?
Truth.
If you want to know why so many don't have much in personal savings, this is an example as to why. What you don't know in your day to day purchases CAN hurt you. I have my Steam and PlayStation games categorized as entertainment. I don't go on lavish vacations and don't go to movies or concerts, so I'm okay with that money well spent.
Do the same myself. Although I switched to Quickbooks Online as it's quicker to track spending. Since you just have to categorize transactions from your accounts. Tried the free Mint route but it lacked too much in the way of management.
I have no NEED for new games atm so I juts get humblebundles bundles and/or monthly and save tons.
10Tacle, does that mean you go on reasonable vacations? Seriously, a backpacking trip someone awesome on reward miles or points can be like $500/person.
https://steamtime.info/
UPDATE: Oh...In-game time.
That's odd. Somehow I'm at ZERO hours.
I have over 1300 items in my account but so many of them are items I would never have bought for any significant sum by themselves. Usually, they were one of many items in a bundle where a single item was the sole interest and regarded as worth the price of the whole bundle. Then there are the dozens of OSTs that I'd never have paid additionally for but make my account look like I've been on an insane spending spree. As far as I can tell, I've spent no more than around $250 to date for that absurd number of items, from all sources.
A good example was the bundle that first brought me to IndieGala. It included the PC version of 3D platformer Ty the Tasmanian Tiger, which I'd enjoyed quite a lot in the PS2/Xbox/GameCube era. The bundle was something like a dozen games for $5, which I would have gladly paid for Ty alone.
For added absurdity, those 1300+ plus items in my account don't include the 100+ duplicates I gave away, mostly to my niece.
Getting an exact count of all of this would be interesting but probably not interesting enough to sort through all the email receipts and add it up.
Absolutely! I spent half a summer in Europe doing just that staying in smaller town B&Bs and Hostels while in college. That's why I said the word "lavish" in my post (like a $5,000 European city tourism trip for a week). Of course I do recreational stuff.
One of my favorite things to do is go to a mom & pop run mountain bed and breakfast and turn off all connection to the outside world (although I do notify family and friends to not bug me on my phone except in an emergency beforehand and give them the contact info to the place in the event I have cellular problems there as well as give the owners my emergency contact info). I've been around the block once or twice.