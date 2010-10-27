Trending

iDOS for iPad Ran Warcraft 2, Windows 3.0

A DOS emulator for iOS 4 allowed users to install DOS-based programs including Windows 3.0.

There are times when little nuggets of goodness come and go from the App Store like a shooting star at night--if you don't catch it in the instance, it's gone for good and you're left shuffling your feet in disappointment.

Monday night a full-featured DOS emulator appeared on Apple's App Store for $0.99. Called iDOS, the app was based on DOSbox and offered a virtual PC keyboard, virtual mouse support, virtual floppy drive support, multiple screen modes and more. The app was yanked from the App Store hours later.

Although reasons for its removal weren't provided, Apple previously stated that apps cannot execute code from within. Earlier the Commodore 64 app suffered a similar removal because developer Manomio disabled BASIC rather than remove it altogether, thus users found a way to unlock BASIC and execute programs. Apple re-approved and published the app once Manomino removed the feature.

According to various reports, iDOS worked on iOS 4 devices and allowed users to run DOS-based programs like Spellcasting 101, Space Quest, Sierra's Freddy Pharkas--Frontier Pharmacist, The 7th Guest, and even Blizzard's Warcraft II. One user even installed Windows 3.0 and played Windows Solitaire.

Like C64, the iDOS app may return to the Apps Store with a little modification. Given that Apple has eased up on its approval process, its surprising that the company still didn't see the app's potential to install and launch externally-developed programs. Then again, stripping command-line execution from a DOS app is like taking the windows out of Windows--what's the point?

  • firebee1991 28 October 2010 03:22
    Kinda sad that the opportunity to run DOS is the first thing that made me actually want an iPad... And now it's gone.
  • angelraiter 28 October 2010 03:30
    firebee1991Kinda sad that the opportunity to run DOS is the first thing that made me actually want an iPad... And now it's gone.
    Uhm, you don't need and iPAD to run DOS..
  • thebigt42 28 October 2010 03:35
    Removed because it can launch other programs...I guess the Citrix Connector will be the next to go!
  • thebigt42 28 October 2010 03:37
    firebee1991Kinda sad that the opportunity to run DOS is the first thing that made me actually want an iPad... And now it's gone.Download dosbox for windows, linux, or OS X. It will run A LOT BETTER!
  • freename 28 October 2010 03:41
    I want DOS on my iPod :
  • danwat1234 28 October 2010 03:41
    I wonder if I could develop apps within iDos ... assembly code and software interrupts! A virtual machine inside a ipad.
  • danwat1234 28 October 2010 03:42
    X86 assembly code that is ;)
  • HalJordan 28 October 2010 04:03
    danwat1234I wonder if I could develop apps within iDos ... assembly code and software interrupts! A virtual machine inside a ipad.
    I imagine so, and precisely why Apple pulled it...I'm sure the app is being studied by "Top Men" at Apple...
  • Doom3klr 28 October 2010 04:04
    Pretty cool even though that game sucks
  • nick8191 28 October 2010 04:24
    When I heard about this app, I jumped on it like a fat kid to a cupcake (windows programs on an iphone? Damn straight!). Im disappointed to hear that it got removed (though not surprised), it was a great idea for an app. Apple really needs to loosen up, they are going overboard with this stuff. The argument that they remove these types of apps to protect their users is a load of crap... Odds are that if you are aching to download dos for your iphone/ipad, you are savvy enough to fix it if something goes horribly wrong.
