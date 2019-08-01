Former HR VP Says IBM Wanted to Look 'Cool' to Millennials, Fired 100,000 Workers

Alan Wild, IBM’s former vice president of human resources, said in a court testimony that IBM has fired over 100,000 employees in recent years to try to look “cool” and “trendy,” like industry peers Google and Amazon.
As reported by Bloomberg, Wild testified that IBM set out to replace its older employees with younger ones over the span of several years to make itself more appealing to the younger workforce. Texas-based Jonathan Langley, 61, accused IBM of firing him after working 24 years for the company. Langley has sued IBM, but the company has recently filed a motion to dismiss this case.
IBM’s firing of older employees has resulted in multiple discrimination lawsuits against the company, including a class-action case in Manhattan and individual civil suits filed in California, Pennsylvania and Texas last year.
IBM made the following statement in response to reports about these lawsuits:
“We have reinvented IBM in the past five years to target higher value opportunities for our clients. The company hires 50,000 employees each year.”
It’s not just its image that the company may be trying to improve. IBM has been struggling with declining revenues over the past seven years. As a consequence, the company has let go of some of its highest paid employees in Northern America and other places. IBM ended up with 350,600 employees at the end of 2018, a reduction of 19% compared to 2013.
Last month, IBM’s New York headquarters laid off another 2,000 employees. At the time, the company made the following statement:
“We are continuing to re-position our team to align with our focus on the high value segments of the IT market – while aggressively hiring in critical new areas that deliver value for our clients and IBM.”
In 2015, an IBM spokesperson denied a Forbes report that said that the company was planning to lay off over 100,000 workers in the coming years. The company dismissed the claims as in an interview with USA Today as “ridiculous” and “baseless.”
Wouldn't it be nice if your employer provided time and resources for you to retrain? A lot of folks have a full workload and then some, and there's no way to take time away from family responsibilities to learn new tech that they might or might not have a need & opportunity to use.
I'm just sayin', be careful you don't turn into one of those "old bags", one day. It can happen a lot quicker than you probably think.
On the flip side, I've seen some old guys learn new tricks. It takes time & effort, but most smart and motivated folks are up to it.
Many of my projects with world-class cellular companies typically took me a day and a half to explain to these young guys why they were clueless (with some tact). If they tried it without someone with deep experience I was assured of a call 4 months later looking for help on the day before the executive demonstration when their entire architecture was completely wrong.
IBM executives often did not have a clue unless they have had lots of real experience and the young "legends in their own mind" would spend hours trying to convince me that their architecture was perfectly fine. My advice to the sales rep was to walk away from these disasters. No one could fix months worth of wrong decisions over the weekend. Later if the customer wanted to try again with experts help then we should consider it. And the development architects were always ready to help because they knew I had done my homework. Give me one good experienced and typically older architect and they can save these companies from disasters attempted by green technical hires. I have taken naps in some of the best computer rooms in the world and can highly recommend a roll of bubble wrap for a quick 30 minute nap! I am now retired and I am very well adapted to this lifestyle so I can offer my opinions but am no longer in the business of managing, or avoiding disasters. I had the pleasure of working with some of the best IT architects and product developers on the planet during my time at IBM.
