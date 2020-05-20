Intel Acquires Killer Wi-Fi Owner Rivet Networks

Intel has acquired a rival in the Wi-Fi space. It purchased Rivet Networks, which makes the Killer-branded Wi-Fi cards and Ethernet in gaming laptops from Alienware, Dell, Lenovo, HP and more. No price was disclosed when Intel announced the news via press release.

The Rivet Networks team will join Intel's wireless solutions group, a subset of Intel's client computing group. Intel will roll the Killer brand into its own Wi-Fi lineup. Rivet also produced the Killer-branded software that minimized latency and allowed users to prioritize which software got access to bandwidth.

"Intel will continue to sell Rivet Networks’ software technologies and the Killer line of products to customers," an Intel spokesperson told Tom's Hardware. "Intel plans to continue the vast majority of Rivet Networks’ existing products and services. Some minor changes may be made after full evaluation in alignment with Rivet Networks’ customer commitments."

Intel has done manufacturing for Rivet Networks before, but now Windows PCs might have one less competitor in the field (and most premium laptops and gaming laptops were already using one or the other).

In it's press release, Intel wrote that it will "contribute to the developer ecosystem and deliver new value for our PC OEM customers."



