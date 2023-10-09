Intel Raptor Lake CPU Runs On 27-Year-Old Windows NT 4.0

While Windows 11 is a little picky about processor requirements, Windows NT 4.0, on the other hand, embraces chips that didn't even exist during its time. One Redditor, Omores, got his 13th Generation Raptor Lake processor to work on Windows NT 4.0 without emulation.

It's remarkable to see how a 27-year-old Windows operating system supports a modern processor, such as Raptor Lake, not to mention a chip with a hybrid design. We see feats of users getting retro hardware to work on old versions of Windows and vice versa. What makes this Redditor's feat even more impressive is that he achieved it without using a VM (virtual machine).

Omores pulled the SSD with Windows NT 4.0 from another system and connected it to the Raptor Lake system. Therefore, he didn't explain the entire process of installing Windows NT 4.0 or whether he took any special steps. He only highlighted that bypassing the inaccessible boot screen required using the UniATA (universal ATA) drivers. Besides, he connected the SSD to the Raptor Lake system, and everything booted fine.

A Core i3-13100F processor powers the system along with the Asus Pro H610M-C D4 motherboard, two Crucial Ballistix Elite DDR4 memory modules, and a SanDisk ReadyCache SATA III SSD. That's about all that is contemporary with the system. The ATI Radeon X300 graphics card, which came out in 2004, takes care of the video output since the Core i3-13100F lacks integrated graphics. Meanwhile, a Creative Sound Blaster audio card from the late 90s sits on the Pro H610M-C D4's PCI slot.

The Redditor shared a video of the system demonstrating how silky smooth the Windows NT 4.0 operating system is running. Gaming was possible, too, as he shared a short demo with GLQuake, a source port of Quake that utilizes OpenGL and FIFA: Road to World Cup 98.

It's always fun to see user projects that make us reminisce about the old days. Some may ask whether there's any benefit other than showing that it's possible to get an archaic version of Windows to work on the latest-generation hardware. Retro gamers, for one, may find value in Omore's project rather useful. Many retro emulators are out there, and some vintage titles are even available to play online at multiple emulation websites. However, if you want the whole experience with the blissful Windows NT 4.0 start-up music and everything, there's nothing like having the operating system at your fingertips.