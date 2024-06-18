Copilot+ PC launch day live blog: Testing the new Snapdragon Laptops

The day is finally here. The first group of laptops that meet Microsoft's new Copilot+ PC standard are hitting store shelves today, complete with their Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors. This is a big day for Windows on Arm and for Qualcomm.

There's been a ton of hype over the last few months and no shortage of controversy. Microsoft and Qualcomm claim that these PCs will have longer battery life than Intel and AMD-powered laptops. They also are the first laptops to have built-in NPUs (Neural Processing Units) that surpass 40 TOPS (Total Operations Per Second), making them powerful enough to run a set of new Windows features, including Cocreator (text-to-image generation), Windows Studio Effects (webcam blur), live captions with translation and Recall, an activity tracker which is not in the initial build.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has chosen to leave long-time partners Intel and AMD in the dust as they will not be getting these features until later in the year, even after their own AI-enabled chips come out. Today, we're getting our hands on at least one Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PC -- we bought a Surface Laptop 15-inch with Snapdragon Elite X (pictured above) -- and we'll be sharing our impressions and early benchmarks here on this live blog. Let's see if these systems live up to even half of the hype. For some background, check out the following articles: