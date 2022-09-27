Intel Innovation Live Blog

Refresh

Intel will launch over 50 Raptor Lake chips and 500 designs. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Intel will release a 6GHz SKU, in limited volumes. It will come to market next year. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gelsinger announced the Raptor Lake processors. They will come to market on October 20. You can read our coverage here. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Intel is launching Intel Getty, an AI training software. (Image credit: Intel)

Gelsinger wants to make AI models easier to deploy, so it has developed a tool that helps correct AI models that have become outdated. The company demoed its new software at work. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Intel has a new neural coder that removes CUDA from code so it can run on Intel's OneAPI. Intel demoed the one-click solution that stripped out the code. (Image credit: Intel)

Gelsinger introduced the company's new AI director

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Here's the obligatory pic of the card. (Image credit: Intel)

Gelsinger announced that Intel will help reduce excessively high GPU pricing for gamers, by introducing the Arc A770 GPU. He said it is 65% faster than the competition in ray tracing. It is available October 12th at $329. Cards are on the way to reviewers. (Image credit: Intel)

Gelsinger also flashed a Ponte Vecchio GPU and a Sapphire Rapids CPU that will power the Aurora supercomputer. Gelsinger announced that Intel is FINALLY shipping the silicon to the Aurora system. (Image credit: Intel)

Gelsinger said that GPUs play a critical role in the future. Gelsinger said GPUs were on his list of unfinished tasks when he left Intel, but he is back to solve that problem. He then introduced the Flex 170 and Flex 140 data center GPUs. This has a hardware-based AV1 decoder for cloud providers. The GPUs also support OneAPI and all the major AI distributions. (Image credit: Intel)

Intel is investing in the talent ecosystem, too, by working with universities to grow the next generation of chip designers. Intel's University Shuttle Program is already well underway. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Intel will continue to work to build more semiconductor production capacity for IFS, and that includes its acquisition of Tower Semiconductor. Intel plans to make its Intel Foundry Services into a systems-level producer of chips. That requires producing not only chip wafers, but also chip packaging, software, and chiplets. On the latter, Intel is working to create industry standards, like UCIe, that foster a chiplet ecosystem. More than 80 companies are participating. Gelsinger then played a video showing leaders from TSMC and Samsung voicing their support for UCIe. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gelsinger talked up Intel's new IDM 2.0 strategy, and how Moore's Law plays into the strategy. Gelsinger says Moore's Law isn't dead -- someone tell NVidia CEO Jensen Huang. Intel plans to develop five new nodes in four years. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gelsinger said that a few technology superpowers have been pushing the digital world along, including compute, connectivity, cloud and edge infrastructure, and AI intelligence, but now he is adding 'sensing' to the list. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gelsinger's shirt has 'GEEK" written in binary code.

Intel CEO Pat Geisinger has taken to the stage. (Image credit: Intel)