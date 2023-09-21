Live
Microsoft Surface and AI Event 2023 Live Blog: Windows, Surface Laptop Studio 2, Windows Copilot, Bing and Office AI
A jam-packed Microsoft event will feature Surface and Windows news, with plenty of new AI features expected.
Greetings from downtown New York City, where Microsoft is holding its 2023 event. While these have often been reserved for hardware, we're expecting a wide range of Microsoft's top brass to showcase the latest in Surface, as well as a ton of AI across Windows 11, Bing, and Office.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is onsite, as is Yusuf Mehdi, who is now responsible for both Surface and Windows after Panos Panay's sudden departure earlier this week.
The event starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, and we'll be blogging through the keynote, so keep an eye on this page for the latest. If you want to watch, you'll have to wait — Microsoft won't post video on its website until later this afternoon.
Rumors have flown prior to the event, including a few device leaks. So we're expecting at least three new Surface machines to be announced at this event, with the flagship being a Surface Laptop Studio 2 including 13th Gen Intel Chips, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, and new ports, including a microSD card slot and USB Type-A port. It may also be the first Surface device configurable with 64GB of RAM. On the low end, the Surface Go 4 and Surface Laptop Go 3 are also expected to be refreshed.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Microsoft Event without some mention of its AI efforts. We may see updates to Windows 11, including updates to Copilot, which the company has been testing in Insider Builds. That being said, we've also seen background removal being tested in Paint, so it's likely there's plenty of Windows features that will get new features, and some may be in combination with the new Surface devices. Microsoft reps from Microsoft 365 and Bing are also expected to be in attendance, so it's likely AI will be heavily represented here today.
So get comfortable and keep an eye on this page, refreshing as need be. We'll let you know what new Surface hardware and AI developments pop up.
We're seeing a demo reel, with Windows 11. There's passkeyes in Windows Hello, upgrades to Pain, and a new Outlook.
Cipilot wil llive int he taskbar and open in a side panel. It's working with other apps, like Spotify, and is also being shown turning on dark mode and organizing windows on the desktop, as well as summarizing articles.
Even the snippping tool is connected to copilot, with it removing a background from a screenshot and Copilot pasting it into Adobe apps.
Copilot is built on top of Bing chat, so it's connected to the internet. It can be invoked with a click or with your voice, Mehdi says.
Copilot will roll out as part of a Windows 11 release starting September 26.
"Copilot is going to hae an energy, an approachability," Mehdi said. It will be there when you need it and out of the way when you don't, he said.
He's showing it in Windows, Excel, Teams, and in Edge.
Yusuf Mehdi is taking the stage. The consumer chief marketing officer is also the head of Windows and Surface.
Before talking about Windows and Surface, Mehdi says, we're going to talk about AI features.
Nadella is announcing copilot. "Our vision of an everyday AI companion for you."
Copilot is being built into Microsoft's most-used products, including Bing, Edge, and the "newest version of Windows." They'll show these running on new Surfaces and on specialized silicon, Nadella says.
Nadella says this is as significant as "PC's in the 80's, the web in the 90's,"
Nadella is citing early computer pioneer Douglas Engelbart, that "to improve human capability" is the underlying dream of the industry.
Nadella is pushing AI as a tool for knowledge workers, business leaders, and developers.
CEO Satya Nadella is on stage.
He's already talking about ChatGPT, and how exciting it is for the tech industry. Nadella is also highlighting GitHub copilot and Bing Chat.
"In a market that's dominated by one player, we're striving to breathe some innovation and life" int it. "It's like the 90s are back," he's quipping.
And here we go! Microsoft's communications head Frank Shaw is welcoming us. "It's been such a quiet news week," he's joking.
He's promising about an hour-long show. Then we'll get some hands-on time with demos.
The elephant in the room is that Panos Panay, who is the face of the Surface lineup, is not here. Panay abruptly departed Microsoft on Monday, and is rumored to be going to Amazon.
Yusuf Mehdi, who is among those taking over Panay's duties on Surface and Windows, is among those speaking today.
The event is scheduled to start in less than 10 minutes. It's a packed house here in New York, with easily over 100 journalists, analysts and other onlookers interested to see Microsoft's first in-person press event since before the pandemic.
We're in our seats, ready to go. Current soundtrack: "Up From the South" by The Budos Band. Lots of horns to hype us up.
The DJ is using a Surface Studio, but we couldn't get close enough to see if it's a new model or not!
