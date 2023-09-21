Microsoft Surface and AI Event 2023 Live Blog: Windows, Surface Laptop Studio 2, Windows Copilot, Bing and Office AI

Greetings from downtown New York City, where Microsoft is holding its 2023 event. While these have often been reserved for hardware, we're expecting a wide range of Microsoft's top brass to showcase the latest in Surface, as well as a ton of AI across Windows 11, Bing, and Office.



Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is onsite, as is Yusuf Mehdi, who is now responsible for both Surface and Windows after Panos Panay's sudden departure earlier this week.

The event starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, and we'll be blogging through the keynote, so keep an eye on this page for the latest. If you want to watch, you'll have to wait — Microsoft won't post video on its website until later this afternoon.

Rumors have flown prior to the event, including a few device leaks. So we're expecting at least three new Surface machines to be announced at this event, with the flagship being a Surface Laptop Studio 2 including 13th Gen Intel Chips, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, and new ports, including a microSD card slot and USB Type-A port. It may also be the first Surface device configurable with 64GB of RAM. On the low end, the Surface Go 4 and Surface Laptop Go 3 are also expected to be refreshed.