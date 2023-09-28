Raspberry Pi 5 Live Blog: Whole New Board, Whole New Ecosystem

Pinned The Pi that makers everywhere have hungered for has finally arrived. Announced on September 28, but rolling out to consumers in a few weeks, the Raspberry Pi 5 is a radical upgrade its predecessor, boasting a much faster processor, built-in PCIe support, a real-time clock and, for the first time on a Pi, a power button. The first new flagship Raspberry Pi since 2019, the Pi 5 is going to provide new opportunities to incorporate AI and video streaming into your projects and, thanks to its higher speeds, may even be a pretty good entry-level desktop. However, it's also going to require a whole new series of accessories, including cases and fans, that fit its unique board layout. And, with some tweaks to the hardware also come the need for updates to the software. We've posted our Raspberry Pi 5 review and praised the new king of single-board computers for its performance, functionality and value. However, the testing we did for our review just scratched the surface of its capabilities. So, follow along with us here as we try even more workloads (ex: emulation) while tracking the latest news from the rest of the Pi ecosystem.

Raspberry Pi 5’s Key Specs and Improvements Tom's Hardware The Pi 5 has a lot of improvements over its predecessor. Here’s a quick list of key specs and how they stack up to the Pi 4. As you can see, we have iterative improvements in the CPU, GPU and RAM speeds. The USB 3.0 connections have the same 5 Gbps speed in theory but operate faster thanks to a dedicated Raspberry Pi southbridge chip. If you need a clock that works all the time, even if your Pi is not connected to a network, the built-in RTC is a really nice feature. And, if you’re tired of yanking the power cord out when you want to turn your Pi off, you’ll appreciate the power button. We’re also really excited about the higher-speed microSD card slot, which we’ll talk more about in a future post. Interestingly, you get all of these features for just $5 more than the equivalent Pi 4 SKUs. The 4GB and 8GB Raspberry Pi 5 will cost $60 and $80 respectively (if sold at MSRP) versus $55 and $75 for the Pi 4 models with the same amount of RAM. We don’t have pricing yet for the 1 and 2GB models, because those are coming later. You should, however, keep in mind that you’ll really want a robust cooler for the Pi 5 so buying one will add to your cost.