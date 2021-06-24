Windows 11 Announcement: Live Blog

Refresh

Remember the old spinning blue circle from Windows. Now we see it here. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Windows 11 will be a free upgrade. Despite the buffering issues, we've heard that.

Wow, our ability to live blog is kind of stuck as we can't even get the Microsoft stream to work. Not a good look. And at least six of us in different locations are all having the same experience.

He just said Windows 11 so now we know for sure, if we didn't already, that that is the name. Still seeing buffering issues on our end. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We're seeing some buffering and stalling issues on Microsoft's feed. How about you?

Panos Panay has gone live and is now showing off photos of his home. Saying that his home "feels right" which I guess is a metaphor for Windows. It's "a place you can always find your way back. It's a space." (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Hold Music This hold music is really sedate but a little but futuristic also. It seems like a cross between the soundtrack of 2001: A Space Odyssey and what you'd hear in an elevator.

Windows 10 Alerting People to this Event? (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Some of us got this notification on our Windows 10 Insider Build PCs last night. Did any of you?

Key Questions Microsoft Needs to Answer We probably won't get all the answers we seek from the event, but here are a few key questions Microsoft really needs to answer. Is it really called Windows 11? We're pretty sure this is a yes.

We're pretty sure this is a yes. Is it a free upgrade? We bet the answer is yes.

We bet the answer is yes. Are the changes more than skin deep? Right now, we're just seeing a new start menu (yawn)

Right now, we're just seeing a new start menu (yawn) Are system requirements changing? We think probably not, but need to know.

We think probably not, but need to know. What about the Microsoft Store? Is anything new happening there.

Is anything new happening there. Any performance improvements? We really hope this will actually make our PCs perform better, not just put a new coat of paint on an old OS.