New 13-inch MacBook Pros Get Magic Keyboard, 10th Gen Intel CPUs

Apple announced this morning that it is refreshing its lineup of 13-inch MacBook Pros with its magic keyboard feature and doubled SSD storage capacity across all models, as well as select new models that feature Intel’s 10th Gen processors.

MacBook Pro (13-inch) Preconfigured Models Price $1,299.00 $1,499.00 $1,799.00 $1,999.00 CPU 1.4GHz 8th Gen Intel Core i5 1.4GHz 8th Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5 GPU Intel Iris Plus Integrated Graphics 645 Intel Iris Plus Integrated Graphics 645 Intel Iris Plus Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics Memory Up to 16GB LPDDR3 Up to 16GB LPDDR3 Up to 32GB LPDDR4X Up to 32GB LPDDR4X Storage Up to 2TB SSD Up to 2TB SSD Up to 4TB SSD Up to 4TB SSD Display 13 inch Retina Display 13 inch Retina Display 13 inch Retina Display 13 inch Retina Display Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3 2x Thunderbolt 3 4x Thunderbolt 3 4x Thunderbolt 3

The new Macbook Pro comes in four preconfigured models, two that use an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and two that offer the newly released 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU instead. You can configure these models as well and go up to a Core i7.



All models have at minimum doubled their SSD storage space compared to last year’s releases, with available SSDs ranging from 256GB to 4TB. Additionally, Apple has included its “Magic Keyboardm” which includes the Touch Bar and Touch ID feature common across most modern Apple devices and ditches the much maligned butterfly switches.

(Image credit: Apple)

Optional upgrades across all models also allow users to add increased RAM and SSD storage to their purchases, with a maximum 16GB on 8th Gen models and 32GB on 10th Gen models. Pricing starts at $1,299 for 8th Gen models and $1,799 for 10th Gen models. All models feature macOS Catalina, the latest version of Apple’s desktop and laptop operating system, and are available for purchase on the Apple Website now. “It will begin arriving to customers and will be in select Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers later this week,” according to Apple.