'Metal Gear Survive' Returns With 15-Minute Gameplay Video

Konami first revealed Metal Gear Survive with a trailer last month at Gamescom. This past weekend at the Tokyo Games Show, the company showed 15 minutes of gameplay in order to give you an idea of how the game differs from the other installments in the franchise.

The most glaring takeaway from the video is that Konami used the Fox Engine, which was developed during Hideo Kojima’s tenure with the company. It was also used in Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain, so it’s no surprise that Konami is using the same foundation for Metal Gear Survive. Just like The Phantom Pain, you’ll progress through the new game by taking on different missions. The video showed a co-op mission with a group of four soldiers. The objective is to get to the original site of the crash and plant a transmitter at a wormhole in the hopes of sending out a distress signal.

The area around the crash site is full of "zombies," or "creatures" as they’re called. For a quick kill, you can stab the glowing red lump on its back. Otherwise, it will take a few melee hits or shots from a gun in order to take it down. Stealth is also the best option when dealing with the creatures. If one manages to spot you, you’ll need to kill it quickly before it alarms other foes in the area.

After infiltrating the crash site, it was time to set up the transmitter. However, its construction attracted a large horde of creatures to the area, so they had to defend the distress signal at all costs. You’ll notice that aside from the usual arsenal of rifles and pistols, there are some new weapons available such as the bow and arrow, as well as a makeshift spear.

Compared to previous Metal Gear titles, this one seems to have an even heavier focus on gathering materials and crafting. You can grab materials from plants, shelves, and rooms, and even the creatures provide some suitable parts (although it’s still unclear as to how they can contribute to your crafting process).



Crafting comes in handy when you have to set up defenses. In the video, the group used their materials to construct multiple fences in order to keep the horde at bay. Eventually, one of the players managed to gather enough materials to create a nested machine gun in an attempt to turn back the tide of incoming creatures. However, it wasn’t enough. Eventually, the seemingly undead horde broke through multiple defenses and overwhelmed the group, which had no choice but to retreat and live to fight another day.

Even with a new title, it will be difficult for Konami to convince players to get the game due to the falling out between the company and Kojima, and it’s evident in the video’s statistics. Currently, over 230,000 people watched it on YouTube, and around 1,200 people liked it while nearly 6,200 viewers disliked what they saw.



This is just the first of many gameplay videos to come from Konami that will show off the new features and gameplay in Metal Gear Survive, but it seems like the company will need to put in more effort if it wants to convince its fanbase to get the franchise spinoff.