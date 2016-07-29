Microsoft Lays Off Another 2,850 Employees From Its Nokia Acquisition, Totalling Over 30,000 So Far

Microsoft seems to be close to firing almost everyone it hired as part of the acquisition of Nokia in 2013. The company announced that it will lay off another 2,850 employees by the end of the year, in a recent SEC filing, after announcing multiple layoffs from this division over the past two years.
Back in 2013, Microsoft announced that it would acquire Nokia’s smartphone division for $7.2 billion, after a two year-long partnership between the two companies in which Nokia had to sell Windows smartphones exclusively.
However, Microsoft’s Windows Phone market share never reached more than a few percentage points globally, which means Nokia was also limited by the Microsoft operating system’s success due to the exclusivity deal. After the Nokia division acquisition completed in 2014, Microsoft announced that it would lay off 18,000 employees from the same division, in an effort to reduce redundancy.
After another year, in 2015, Microsoft announced that it would completely write off the Nokia acquisition (which totaled $7.6 billion by then). Microsoft would also lay off 7,800 employees, mostly from the Nokia division. That signaled that the company’s smartphone hardware division failed, so it didn’t make anymore sense to put more money into it.
Since then, Microsoft’s new CEO, Satya Nadella, seems to have downplayed Windows 10 Mobile’s potential. He also recently announced that the company is downgrading its Windows 10 user base goal of 1 billion installs by 2018, because the Windows 10 Mobile platform isn’t growing as fast as he thought it would.
Earlier this year, Microsoft let go of another 1,850 employees, also from the smartphone division. Now, the company announced that another 2,850 employees would be laid off from that division. Since the acquisition, Microsoft seems to have fired over 30,000 employees from Nokia’s former smartphone division, or about a quarter of Microsoft's total number of employees (currently at 114,000).
I hope That this was not their plan from the beginning. Just to Destroy The Finnish Company
MS hasn't put much effort into expanding compatibility for devices like car bluetooth setups and their hardware is all low end.
I can barely stand android, but ended up getting a Galaxy S7 anyways. Guess MS just gave up.
In the grand scheme of things, it may be better that Microsoft is getting rid of their smart phone hardware arm. They have the Nokia Patents that allows them to get something like 15% of every smart phone sale. It also alienates any hardware partners they have to use Windows Mobile since they would be competing against Microsoft. Windows 10 Mobile has had more hardware partners than Windows Phone 8. There is also the fear that Microsoft is going to a closed platform similar to Apple. Spinning off some of their hardware should alleviate some of those fears.
the only people who would even know how to convert IOS apps would be computer geeks and developers and not the mainstream cellphone user. plus no doubt people would pirate the IOS app just to get a copy of it to convert. either way if you can't compete in the app would your Mobile OS is useless
Nokia destroyed themselves, chief. They were one of the leading global mobile phone makers of the late 90s to mid-00s alongside Motorola. However, they did not see the impending threat from Samsung, LG, and especially Apple. It was not Nokia that came out with the first "smart" phone as we know it today (that was Apple).
Microsoft just poured more water into a sinking ship and dead business. Apparently MS just can't learn from the history of other failed acquisitions by corporations that sometimes have sunk said corporations themselves. You do NOT go outside your element. MS had no business getting into the mobile phone industry from day one. They thought they were going to make money and failed.
Finally, I know of no company that spends money only to HOPE that the division the company bought out fails (to the tune of nearly $8 BILLION in this case). Nokia doesn't compete with Microsoft. That's ludicrous to even think about that MS would intentionally nuke Nokia. This was just an extremely poor management decision.
100% agree. It is my favorite OS by far, but public perception blocked it from a breakthrough.