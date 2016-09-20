Microsoft Adds Minecraft Favorites Xbox One S Bundle, Includes PC Edition Beta Code

Microsoft announced the Xbox One S Minecraft Favorites Bundle, which includes not only a download code for the Xbox One edition of Minecraft, but also the associated Favorites and Builder's Packs. The cherry on top is a beta download code for Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition for PC.



The recently-announced Xbox One S is the thinnest Xbox One console on the market, and it sports a few features that the original Xbox One lacks, such as the ability to play 4K Blu-ray discs.

The Xbox One S Minecraft Favorites Bundle ships with a white chassis and a 500 GB HDD, and it’s available now in the U.S. for $300. This bundle will spread to other parts of the world later this year, starting with the UK and Europe on October 11, and then landing in Australia and New Zealand on November 1. The announcement stated that it's "coming soon" to Latin America and Asia; one imagines that "soon" means "in time for holiday shopping."



The $300 price is standard fare for Xbox One S bundles. Microsoft offers numerous Xbox One S game bundles, including the below, all of which are available here.