Military-Spec Raspberry Pi Mission Computer Revealed

The Raspberry Pi ecosystem of tiny computers has lots of uses, as we may have mentioned once or twice, but what it’s never been (despite having been shot into space) is particularly rugged. That’s all about to change, as a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4-powered rugged mission computer has emerged from the Defense Solutions division of former aircraft manufacturer Curtiss-Wright.

(Image credit: Raspberry Pi Trading)

The company, which now provides components for the aircraft, oil and gas, and commercial nuclear industries, has introduced the Parvus DuraCOR Pi, a fully ruggedized computer completely compatible with the full Raspberry Pi ecosystem. Its MIL-STD rugged sealed housing aims for optimal performance in harsh operating environments, while remaining small enough to fit in the palm of a hand.

Based on the Compute Module 4, and with expansion based on the common HAT system used with other Pi models, the DuraCOR Pi passes GPIO signals through a MIL-STD-38999 connector (a cylindrical sealed connector that passes wires through without leaving holes through which sand or dust could enter, and with a screw-on or bayonet fit connector) to the outside of the case. There's mini PCIe too, which we have to assume, given the form factor, would connect to components housed in their own enclosures.

The company envisages that the DuraCOR Pi will be used in wearable and vehicular computing, such as controlling UAVs (it weighs just half a pound), and also any outdoor or even underground computing applications, its IP67-rated case, and qualification to MIL-STD levels including resistance to shock, heat (from -40 Celsius to 85 Celsius), vibration, altitude (up to 50,000ft), humidity, and electromagnetic interference making it perfect for just about any harsh environment. It can also stand up to immersion in a meter of water for 30 minutes.

The compute module in place is the 4GB version, and the system is available with and without an expansion ring and connector set. A breakout cable set and additional connection ring are available separately.

Curtiss-Wright isn’t saying how much the DuraCOR Pi can be bought for, but if you want to kit out your army with portable computers, you can request a quote from its product page.