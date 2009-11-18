Trending

Study: Asus, Toshiba Make Most Reliable Laptops

HP at the bottom of the reliability pile.

When we buy a new laptop, we're often looking for something that's powerful and portable. Most of these features we can read on specification sheets, but what we can't see is predicted reliability.

Warranty firm SquareTrade has published its own report on laptop reliability and has found that smaller laptop companies such as Asus, Toshiba and Sony make laptops less likely to succumb to failure. Larger companies such as Acer, Gateway and HP ranked at the bottom of the list for reliability.

The firm also found that more expensive laptops are less likely to fail than cheap ones – something that should be comforting to those who pull out the big bucks.

Sadly, failure rates rise as years go by. SquareTrade estimates that nearly one in three laptops fail in the first three years of ownership.

Check out the full report here for more and information on methodology.

  • sot010174 18 November 2009 05:40
    Indeed... out of 10 laptops that end up in my desk at work I would say 7 are HP. Seems that Quanta and Compal doesn't like'em very much...
  • rjkucia 18 November 2009 05:40
    These rates seem a little high... maybe it's because my 4 year old Compaq still (amazingly) works? Or did they include battery failures as well?
  • my_name_is_earl 18 November 2009 05:47
    I drop (3ft) my Asus laptop (6.5lbs) on the solid wood floor and it barely had a dent. I couldn't say that to every other brand.
  • triplanetary 18 November 2009 05:49
    rjkuciaThese rates seem a little high... maybe it's because my 4 year old Compaq still (amazingly) works? Or did they include battery failures as well?
    I think it's because a lot of people don't take proper care of their computers. I used my Dell laptop for three years, and it still ran as smoothly as when I first got it. Then I sold it to my roommate two months ago and it presently runs like shit.
  • frozenlead 18 November 2009 05:53
    Lenovo needs to bring back IBM's old designs for notebooks. Those were tanks.
  • liquidblue 18 November 2009 05:54
    I'm actually looking forward to the Asus/Toshiba deal. When looking for a laptop for work a few weeks ago I was torn between two builds that were the same from both manufactures. Hopefully they can tag up and destroy the competition.
  • Drag0nR1der 18 November 2009 05:55
    surprised to see Dell doing so well (especially compared to HP) a few years ago I'm pretty sure they would have faired worse
  • smokinu 18 November 2009 05:59
    I find these numbers to be very off actually. We have hundreds of laptops as well as desktops and the between dell and hp's we only seem to have problems with the dell's. What is also rather funny to me is the hp laptops that I have had at my home have Asus motherboards. Heck even my hp desktop had an asus motherboard and video card. Does anyone actually even know who makes dell's boards????

    As far as the failure rates go what exactlly are they measuring for failures? Are these failure's due to HD's, Mem, Motherboards, CPU's, GPU's, etc...... Perhaps the reason for higher rate of failure from one brand to the next is due to the components used. I have a compaq that is 10 years old and still works fine. Then again I have purchased higher powered laptops that only last a year. Lets face it. typically in the past you got more for your money from HP, Acer, etc.. than lets say dell or sony. However, with a more powerful laptop comes increased heat. It should be a no brainer that heat is what kills a laptop faster than a desktop.
  • mayne92 18 November 2009 06:15
    I don't see how these studies have any relevance since most of these companies don't include their own hardware (except ASUS)...it seems more like a trend of bad luck to me...

  • buwish 18 November 2009 06:19
    I can see how this study is reliable. The HP's and Compaqs I have owned have been junk; barely lasted a year each. That has nothing to do with maintenance or luck. I decided enough with that and got a Toshiba laptop and I am quite impressed with its reliability and build quality.
