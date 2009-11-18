Study: Asus, Toshiba Make Most Reliable Laptops

When we buy a new laptop, we're often looking for something that's powerful and portable. Most of these features we can read on specification sheets, but what we can't see is predicted reliability.
Warranty firm SquareTrade has published its own report on laptop reliability and has found that smaller laptop companies such as Asus, Toshiba and Sony make laptops less likely to succumb to failure. Larger companies such as Acer, Gateway and HP ranked at the bottom of the list for reliability.
The firm also found that more expensive laptops are less likely to fail than cheap ones – something that should be comforting to those who pull out the big bucks.
Sadly, failure rates rise as years go by. SquareTrade estimates that nearly one in three laptops fail in the first three years of ownership.
Check out the full report here for more and information on methodology.
I think it's because a lot of people don't take proper care of their computers. I used my Dell laptop for three years, and it still ran as smoothly as when I first got it. Then I sold it to my roommate two months ago and it presently runs like shit.
As far as the failure rates go what exactlly are they measuring for failures? Are these failure's due to HD's, Mem, Motherboards, CPU's, GPU's, etc...... Perhaps the reason for higher rate of failure from one brand to the next is due to the components used. I have a compaq that is 10 years old and still works fine. Then again I have purchased higher powered laptops that only last a year. Lets face it. typically in the past you got more for your money from HP, Acer, etc.. than lets say dell or sony. However, with a more powerful laptop comes increased heat. It should be a no brainer that heat is what kills a laptop faster than a desktop.