Download All Versions of Mozilla Firefox 10 Here

Mozilla's browser Firefox and Bo Derek now have something in common.

Mozilla is ringing in the new year with another timely version update of its browser. Released today is Firefox 10, allowing it to join the ranks of that other browser with double digit version numbers – Chrome.

Here are the new additions:

·  The forward button is now hidden until you navigate back

·  Anti-Aliasing for WebGL is now implemented (see bug 615976)

· Full Screen APIs allow you to build a web application that runs full screen (see the feature page)

· CSS3 3D-Transforms are now supported (see bug 505115)

·  HTML5 New <bdi> element for bi-directional text isolation, along with supporting CSS properties (see bugs 613149 and 662288)

·  DEVELOPER Inspect tool with content highlighting, includes new CSS Style Inspector

·  DEVELOPER We've added IndexedDB APIs to more closely match the specification

·  FIXED Some users may experience a crash when moving bookmarks (681795)

Of note is that Firefox 10 is the first with an Extended Support Release (ESR) that will only make a major version jump every 42 weekss. The ESR version is meant for use by enterprises, public institutions, universities and other organizations so that they don't need to support a new version bump every six weeks in the normal release. The ESR version, however, will still receive all security-related updates.

Grab the download from the links below:

Normal Release

ESR (Extended Support Release)

37 Comments Comment from the forums
  • captaincharisma 01 February 2012 00:19
    i think i will give it a try. opera has been a big epic fail for me the past few months
  • Marcus52 01 February 2012 00:37
    When you upgrade Firefox, you need to delete your old saved files - cookies, cache, history (not bookmarks, they're fine). If you don't, you could have problems.

    I found this out the hard way. Updated to Firefox 4, had trouble, read that I should delete those files, no more trouble. Worked like magic. :D
  • Northwestern 01 February 2012 00:38
    captaincharismai think i will give it a try. opera has been a big epic fail for me the past few monthsI use Opera on a daily basis, it has been the most stable and efficient out of the three browsers I use. Chrome often breaks down by crashing Flash or Shockwave, while Firefox is the slowest out of the three. Opera gets the work done quickly and easily.
  • azathoth 01 February 2012 00:55
    I wish they would release a 64-bit version for windows. They have the Aurora and Nightly builds in an optional x64 version, why not keep the x64 for release versions aswell?
  • 01 February 2012 01:20
    Use Waterfox. it's 64 bit version of fox
  • mauller07 01 February 2012 01:23
    MilkMan45Use Waterfox. it's 64 bit version of fox
    you can just download nightly 64bit.
  • math1337 01 February 2012 01:23
    otacon72Wasn't it at version 4 a few months ago?...lol I'll give it a try until the flash plug-in crashes then it's back to IE.
    Did you ever try updating your flash plugin? It's usually not the browser's fault if a plugin doesn't work.
  • pharoahhalfdead 01 February 2012 01:28
    I have the same problem with firefox crashing using flash, especially when switching to full screen, or from full screen. It is so hard to watch youtube with FF, it's faster, just unstable. Installed and uninstalled flash a dozen times, and it only happens with FF.
  • mauller07 01 February 2012 01:35
    pharoahhalfdeadI have the same problem with firefox crashing using flash, especially when switching to full screen, or from full screen. It is so hard to watch youtube with FF, it's faster, just unstable. Installed and uninstalled flash a dozen times, and it only happens with FF.
    you can fix problems like this by backing up your bookmarks, uninstalling firefox and tellign it to remove all user preferences, then reinstall it fresh and restore bookmarks and reinstall any addons.
  • danwat1234 01 February 2012 01:45
    i'll get firefox once the rendering engine can take advantage of more than 1 CPU core. Right now it can not, even with many tabs open.
