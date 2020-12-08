Latest Adrenalin Driver: Support for RX 6900 XT and Cyberpunk 2077

Hot on the heels of the RX 6900 XT launch is AMD's next official Adrenalin driver update 20.12.1 which adds support for AMD's flagship GPU, as well as the hotly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 AAA title from CD Projekt Red that will drop in the next two days. You can download this new driver directly from AMD.

Weighing in at 480MB this update provides latest drivers along with general improvements, bug fixes and compatibility for the latest hardware, such as the Radeon RX 6900 series cards.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the most popular game right now, and if you are lucky enough to own the latest AMD GPU then this update is sure to improve your gaming experience from December 10 when Cyberpunk 2077 is released.

Besides that, there are several bug fixes for cards and software including the following:

Fixed gaming apps getting stuck running RX 6800 series GPUs at lower clock speeds.

Fixed an issue where HP's Reverb G2 VR headset may fail to sync or completely black screen when running a RX 6800 series product.

Fixed an issue where Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige might experience corruption in hybrid graphics modes when running the Vulkan API on an extended display.

Fixed Crossfire issues when changing the in-game resolution to a 16:9 ratio.

Fixed performance metric overlay and performance tuning tab from incorrectly reporting high idle clock speeds on RX 5700 series products.

As for Known Issues, not much as changed since the last patch. There are some intermittent crashes for games such as Metro Exodus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Call of Duty Modern Warfare when ray tracing is used. There is also a chance that screen flicker may occur when using MSI Afterburner. The download page has all of the details for all the known issues.