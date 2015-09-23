Trending

Konami Has No Plans For Story-Based DLC For 'Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain'

With players winding down on the final missions of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Metal Gear Online coming in a few weeks, there's one portion of the game that caused a bit of concern with the fans. Parts of the main story were left out, and while a sizable chunk stayed in the game to bring the story of Big Boss to a full circle, there are some missing pieces. Players thought they would come in the form of DLC, but it seems like it won't be happening at all.

Robert Allen Peeler, the game's online community manager, was taking questions on Twitter when a fan asked him if there was more story-based content on the way. Peeler answered with "I don't have any particular story content to announce, no."

The news comes fresh off Konami's appearance last week at the Tokyo Game Show where the company not only showed off more content for Metal Gear Online but also DLC in the form of different outfits for Big Boss and other soldiers.

The lack of planning for story-based DLC is a big blow to diehard fans. The effect of the fallout between director Hideo Kojima and the game's publisher, Konami, not only affected the seemingly-unfinished work in the final game but also any future plans to have the missing story content out as DLC.

Those who bought the game's Collector's Edition were treated to some of the missing content with an included Blu-ray disc. However, it's unclear if that was all of the omitted storyline or just a fragment of what was removed from the final version of The Phantom Pain.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • khaledegy200 23 September 2015 20:44
    There is something I don't get about the title, correct me if I'm wrong but, doesn't DLC stand for downloadable content? "story-based content downloadable content"
  • OneVerce 24 September 2015 03:02
    That's pretty ridiculous. Extremely infuriating to hear.
  • fixxxer113 24 September 2015 07:02
    What do you mean? The main story writer and heaviest contributor to it's style and atmosphere, is no longer working for them. The best thing to do would be to end the series with this game. It's pretty much Kojima's baby and I don't think they could come up with anything similar or as good.
  • realnoize 24 September 2015 14:40
    I would probably change the title simply to "Konami Has No Plans." It would probably be more accurate. lol!
    But joke aside, they do have one. It just doesn't involve gaming that much, unless you consider mobile gaming and pachinko machines being part of the gaming world.
  • alidan 24 September 2015 20:50
    apparently one third of the game got cut out because konami wanted it out now, meaning they have more story and crap they could tell, they just dont want to do the expensive work, they want to do petty crap like nickel and dime cosmetic dlc.
  • Alex Atkin UK 25 September 2015 00:50
    If all he said was "I don't have any particular story content to announce, no." then this headline is misleading.

    There is a big difference between "We have nothing to announce." and "We are never ever going to do any, no.".
  • Fargradius 25 September 2015 14:25
    Konami is definitely shooting itself in the foot; they have abandoned a massively amazing reputation and replaced it with a very ugly one! The facts about how they treat their employees and their nonsense making direction is going to make this company a think of the past!
  • creamygarlicdip 25 September 2015 14:49
    guess Konami doesn't like money
  • creamygarlicdip 25 September 2015 14:50
    16682016 said:
    Konami is definitely shooting itself in the foot; they have abandoned a massively amazing reputation and replaced it with a very ugly one! The facts about how they treat their employees and their nonsense making direction is going to make this company a think of the past!

    yup, they made a whole new multiplatform graphics engine, fox engine. Its ridiculous not to recoup costs by bringing more content. Its also the best game ive played all year and everyone would love to see more!
