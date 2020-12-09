New GeForce Driver Ready for Cyberpunk 2077

Today is the big day with Cyberpunk 2077 releasing at 4pm PT, and Nvidia is prepared for the launch with a new game ready driver. The new version 460.79 adds support for CD Projekt Red's latest title. If you're going to play Cyberpunk 2077 on GeForce hardware, be sure to download this driver as it will feature the necessary optimizations that will help the game run smoothly. The new driver also adds DLSS support for six new titles. You can download the driver from GeForce Experience or GeForce.com.

The driver also includes support for five new G-SYNC displays, the Acer XV242Y, Acer XB273U NV, Gigabyte FI27Q-X, MSI MAG274R, and Philips 275M8RZ. Plus several bug fixes, including the following:

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks.

When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422.

[GeForce RTX 3090][SLI][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled in SLI surround (3x monitors), the system locks up when launching a game.

[GeForce RTX 3-series]: NvAPI_GPU_GetGPUInfo() returns an incorrect number of GPU Tensor Cores.

[MPC-HC]: The video player crashes when playing 1088 pixel-width videos.

[5k display]: When the display is set to 5k resolution, you cannot set the color settings from the NVIDIA Control Panel > Change resolution page. Either the controls are greyed out or they revert to the default after applying any change.

DLSS Added to Six New Titles, Including Cyberpunk 2077:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nvidia) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nvidia) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nvidia)

Finally, Nvidia has officially added DLSS support to six new titles, including the following: Cyberpunk 2077, Minecraft RTX for Windows 10 (the official version), CRSED: Ford, Scavengers, Mount & Blade II Bannerlord, and Moonlight Blade.