Trending

New GeForce Driver Ready for Cyberpunk 2077

By

Nvidia says Cyberpunk 2077 runs well in DLSS mode

DLSS Benchmark For Scavengers
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Today is the big day with Cyberpunk 2077 releasing at 4pm PT, and Nvidia is prepared for the launch with a new game ready driver. The new version 460.79 adds support for CD Projekt Red's latest title. If you're going to play Cyberpunk 2077 on GeForce hardware, be sure to download this driver as it will feature the necessary optimizations that will help the game run smoothly. The new driver also adds DLSS support for six new titles. You can download the driver from GeForce Experience or GeForce.com.

The driver also includes support for five new G-SYNC displays, the Acer XV242Y, Acer XB273U NV, Gigabyte FI27Q-X, MSI MAG274R, and Philips 275M8RZ. Plus several bug fixes, including the following:  

  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. 
  • When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422.
  • [GeForce RTX 3090][SLI][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled in SLI surround (3x monitors), the system locks up when launching a game. 
  • [GeForce RTX 3-series]: NvAPI_GPU_GetGPUInfo() returns an incorrect number of GPU Tensor Cores. 
  • [MPC-HC]: The video player crashes when playing 1088 pixel-width videos.
  • [5k display]: When the display is set to 5k resolution, you cannot set the color settings from the NVIDIA Control Panel > Change resolution page. Either the controls are greyed out or they revert to the default after applying any change. 

DLSS Added to Six New Titles, Including Cyberpunk 2077:

Image 1 of 3

Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS Benchmarks

(Image credit: Nvidia)
Image 2 of 3

Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS Benchmarks

(Image credit: Nvidia)
Image 3 of 3

Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS Benchmarks

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Finally, Nvidia has officially added DLSS support to six new titles, including the following: Cyberpunk 2077, Minecraft RTX for Windows 10 (the official version), CRSED: Ford, Scavengers, Mount & Blade II Bannerlord, and Moonlight Blade.

Image 1 of 5

DLSS Benchmark For Minecraft RTX

(Image credit: Nvidia)
Image 2 of 5

DLSS Benchmark For CRSED: F.O.A.D

(Image credit: Nvidia)
Image 3 of 5

DLSS Benchmark For Moonlight Blade

(Image credit: Nvidia)
Image 4 of 5

DLSS Benchmark For Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

(Image credit: Nvidia)
Image 5 of 5

DLSS Benchmark For Scavengers

(Image credit: Nvidia)
Topics
Graphics
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thepersonwithaface45 09 December 2020 14:59
    Cyberpunk still be beasting on the GPUs though huh..
    Reply
  • saunupe1911 09 December 2020 15:23
    The Dell S3220DGF is one of the most popular gaming monitors on the market. Why hasn't Nvidia made it an official GSync monitor when Gsync pretty much works perfectly on the monitor.
    Reply
  • jonwilky 09 December 2020 15:41
    That issue with SLI on the 3090 fixed in the latest driver will definitely affect a huge number of people. Out of the 20 3090 cards that Nvidia has actually shipped, I’m sure most are in SLI set ups.
    /s
    Reply