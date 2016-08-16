Time To Update Your Drivers: Nvidia Game Ready Driver 372.54 Available Now

Nvidia just launched the mobile 10-series (Pascal) GPU lineup, which includes GTX 1060, GTX 1070, and GTX 1080 GPUs that match the performance of their desktop counterparts. As is typical fashion, a new Game Ready driver launched alongside the hardware.

Even if you have no plans of getting a laptop equipped with one of Nvidia’s new hotrod mobile GPUs, the new driver is still applicable to the company’s desktop GPUs. The latest Game Ready driver has been tailored to deliver “the optimal experience” for Hello Games’ recently launched No Man’s Sky; Square Enix’s latest installment of the Deus Ex franchise, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided; Codemasters’ F1 2016; Cyan Worlds’ spiritual successor to Myst and Riven, Obduction; and Epic Games’ Paragon beta.

If you plan to play any of these upcoming games, you’ll want to install GeForce Game Ready Driver 372.54.

The new driver update also fixes a number of know issues. The new driver corrects an issue with the Netflix Windows Store app that caused it to stutter when playing video in fullscreen. There was an issue with GTX 1080 SLI that prevented SLI from being enabled when three graphics cards are detected. This has been corrected as well. The driver also fixes another issue relating to the Vive link box mini-display port. SteamVR was having trouble detecting the Display Port interface after entering sleep mode, or hot unplugging the cable. The latest driver fixes this issue as well. For the full list of fixes, see the release notes here.

Nvidia’s GeForce Game Ready Driver 372.54 is available now. If you have GeForce Experience installed, it will update through the app. Alternatively, you can manually install the driver with the install files found on the GeForce website.