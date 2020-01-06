Nvidia Greets CES 2020 With a New Game Ready Driver

Nvidia continued its tradition of celebrating big events by releasing the CES Game Ready Driver today. The new driver allows Nvidia graphics card owners to set the maximum frame rate in any game, improves support for real-time ray tracing in Wolfenstein: Youngblood and welcomes eight more G-Sync Compatible displays.

Nvidia said that being able to set a maximum frame rate was "the number one community requested feature." The feature can be used to lower power consumption, reduce latency and stay within a display's Variable Refresh Rate range. It can be enabled and customized in Nvidia Control Panel's global settings pane.

The CES Game Ready Driver added Variable Rate Supersampling (VRSS) support, too, which can "dynamically apply up to 8x supersampling to the center of the VR headset display" when it's activated. That allows a system to maintain stable frame rates in VR experiences without having to compromise (too much) on visual quality.

The list of G-Sync Compatible displays also continued to grow--Nvidia said it added support for eight new displays with the CES Game Ready Driver and that 17 additional displays will be supported in the near future. That brings the total list of G-Sync Compatible displays, which debuted at CES 2019, up to 90 monitors.

In addition to those headlining features, the new driver also introduced support for real-time ray tracing in Wolfenstein: Youngblood as well as Quake II RTX's latest update. The Nvidia Control Panel now allows people to enable GPU Scaling with custom resolution support and without turning on an image sharpening filter as well.

The CES Game Ready Driver--also known as the GeForce Game Ready 441.87 WHQL drivers--is available now via GeForce Experience and Nvidia's website. More information about the driver can be found in the full release notes on Nvidia's site.