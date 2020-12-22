Odroid-Go Super Handheld Brings Retro Gaming to Your Pocket

Hardkernel, the makers behind the Odroid SBC, have announced their latest portable gaming console which cosmetically upgrades their Odroid-Go Advance (OGA) handheld from 2019 to something much larger, the Odroid-Go Super (OGS) which promises a larger, higher resolution screen, greater battery capacity and a second analog control stick.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Hardkernel) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Hardkernel) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Hardkernel) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Hardkernel) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Hardkernel)

System on Chip Rockchip RK3326 quad-core Arm Cortex-A35 1.35 GHz processor with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU RAM 1GB DDR3L Storage 16MB SPI Flash, push-push Micro SD Card slot Display 5-inch 854×480 TFT LCD Audio 3.5mm earphone stereo jack, Onboard Mono Speaker USB 1x USB 2.0 host port Battery 4,000mAh Li-Polymer battery

The Odroid-Go Super provides a larger, five inch, 854 x 480 tempered glass display and a 4000mAh battery. Both of these are upgrades over the Odroid-Go Advance's 3.5 inch, 480 x 320 display and 3000mAh battery.

Under the hood, the OGS has the same system-on-chip, a Rockchip quad-core Arm Cortex A35 running at 1.35 GHz and a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and 1GB of DDR3L RAM. A push-push micro SD card slot provides a means from which we can boot the Ubuntu 20.04 based operating system with the popular EmulationStation retro gaming interface. The unit is capable of emulating consoles, computers and arcade cabinets up to Playstation Portable (PSP) era.

Odroid-Go Super is due for release in late January 2021 for around $80 and it comes in grey or a retro clear case. Community developers are receiving their units in the next week.