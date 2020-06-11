Trending

Here's What the PS5 Looks Like

We finally get a design.

PlayStation 5
(Image credit: Sony)

We finally know what the PlayStation 5 looks like. After a long time under wraps, it was shown at Sony's digital briefing today, alongside a slate of games.

There will be two configurations that we know of: the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 digital edition. They look similar, but the latter doesn't have a disk drive.

Developing...

Sony didn't announce prices or an official release date for the system beyond its fall target. It did, however, show off a ton of games, including:

  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Hitman III
  • NBA 2K21
  • Horizon: Forbidden West
  • Resident Evil VIII: Village
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Ratchet & CLank: Rift Apart
  • Project Athia
  • Stray
  • Returnal
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Destruction Allstars
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • Jett: The Far Shore
  • Godfall
  • Solar Ash
  • Bugsnax
  • Little Devil inside
  • Demon's Souls
  • Deathloop
  • Pragmata
