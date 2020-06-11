Here's What the PS5 Looks Like

We finally know what the PlayStation 5 looks like. After a long time under wraps, it was shown at Sony's digital briefing today, alongside a slate of games.
There will be two configurations that we know of: the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 digital edition. They look similar, but the latter doesn't have a disk drive.
Sony didn't announce prices or an official release date for the system beyond its fall target. It did, however, show off a ton of games, including:
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Hitman III
- NBA 2K21
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Resident Evil VIII: Village
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Gran Turismo 7
- Ratchet & CLank: Rift Apart
- Project Athia
- Stray
- Returnal
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Destruction Allstars
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Godfall
- Solar Ash
- Bugsnax
- Little Devil inside
- Demon's Souls
- Deathloop
- Pragmata