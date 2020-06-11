Here's What the PS5 Looks Like

We finally know what the PlayStation 5 looks like. After a long time under wraps, it was shown at Sony's digital briefing today, alongside a slate of games.



There will be two configurations that we know of: the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 digital edition. They look similar, but the latter doesn't have a disk drive.



Developing...

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Sony) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: Sony)





Sony didn't announce prices or an official release date for the system beyond its fall target. It did, however, show off a ton of games, including:

